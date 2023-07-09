Free tomatoes with smartphones in MP, bouncers prevent loot in UP as prices remain above 100

Amid sky-touching prices of tomatoes, vegetable sellers are trying unusual approaches, like hiring bouncers to manage customers and giving away tomatoes for free with smartphone purchases. Over the past few days, the high mercury levels have adversely affected the supply of tomatoes, leading to their prices seeing an almost fivefold jump over the past 15 days. (PTI)

In Ashok Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, a smartphone shop owner has come up with an interesting offer: customers who purchase mobile phones from his store will receive 2 kg complimentary tomatoes. Abhishek Agarwal, the shop owner, explained, “Since tomatoes have become expensive and we wanted to offer something to customers due to increased competition in the market, we decided to offer tomatoes with smartphones.” He further claimed that there is an increase of shoppers in his store after he started the offer.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, a vegetable vendor named Ajay Fauji has taken extreme measures to handle the tomato price hike. Fearing tomato theft, he has hired bouncers to keep customers at a distance when they come to purchase tomatoes. Ajay Fauji shared, “I have hired bouncers because the tomato price is too high. People are indulging in violence and even looting tomatoes. Since we have tomatoes in the shop, we don't want any arguments, so we have bouncers here. Tomatoes are selling for ₹160 per kg. People are buying 50 or 100 gms.”

Tomato rate today

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, tomatoes' average price is ₹100. The rates across different cities quoted are ₹127 in Delhi, ₹147 in Lucknow, ₹105 in Chennai, and ₹115 in Dibrugarh.

Why are tomato prices so high and when the rate is expected to cool down?

In June and July, tomatoes typically become expensive owning to lean production, however, the impact this year has been particularly pronounced.

Experts point out that unfavourable weather conditions, including heavy rains, and heatwaves in key tomato-growing areas have significantly impacted tomato production, leading to a fivefold price increase this year as it was around ₹22 at the start of 2023.

It is expected that the prices will come down within the next 15 days and normalise within a month.

Impact of surging vegetable prices on the Indian Economy

A Reserve Bank of India's study published on July 6, highlighted that cost fluctuations can disrupt the central bank's attempts to manage inflation and disproportionately affect economically vulnerable groups.

Tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, although a small part of the Consumer Price Index Combined basket, significantly contribute to the volatility of headline inflation. When their prices rise, it can lead to increased costs for other vegetables and goods, which in turn negatively impacts both inflation and food security.

(Input from wires)