35 lakh weddings, 4.25 lakh crore: Upcoming wedding season set to witness staggering business, claims survey

ByHT News Desk
Oct 17, 2023 11:10 PM IST

Delhi alone to host over 3.5 lakh weddings, contributing ₹1 lakh crore to business worth

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) anticipates a staggering business turnover of 4.25 lakh crore within 23 days of this wedding season.

(Representational photo)
(Representational photo)

Between November 23 and December 15, approximately 3.5 million weddings are slated to take place, as per a survey conducted by CAIT Research & Trade Development Society. This grand celebration is expected to generate an impressive 4.25 trillion in purchases and services, as reported by Business Standard.

Delhi alone is set to host over 3.5 lakh weddings during this season, contributing to an estimated business worth around 1 lakh crore in the city. Last year, during the same period, approximately 3.2 million weddings occurred, with expenses tallying up to 3.75 lakh crore, according to B C Bhartia, National President of CAIT.

In these 23 days of wedding festivities, around 6 lakh weddings will have an estimated expenditure of 3 lakh per wedding, while approximately 10 lakh weddings will have costs of around 6 lakh per event.

A further 12 lakh weddings are projected to bear expenses of about 10 lakh per wedding, while 6 lakh weddings may witness a budget of 25 lakh per event. Additionally, 50,000 weddings are expected to have an expenditure of 50 lakh, and another 50,000 weddings will have budgets exceeding 1 crore.

According to the survey, popular wedding destinations in India encompass sought-after locations such as Goa, Jaipur, Kerala, and Shimla.

The prevailing wedding trends in India encompass destination weddings, themed weddings, and an increasing emphasis on eco-friendly celebrations.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

