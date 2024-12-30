Menu Explore
4 IPOs, including six new listings, coming up this week: Details here

ByHT News Desk
Dec 30, 2024 09:45 AM IST

The year 2024 has been a very strong one for IPOs in general, with a total of 335 companies having launched their public issues, raising ₹1.72 lakh crore

This week will see four initial public offerings (IPOs) along with six other companies being listed on the bourses.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.
The year 2024 has been a very strong one for IPOs in general, with a total of 335 companies having launched their public issues, which includes 93 mainboard ones, raising nearly 1.72 lakh crore, the highest ever in a year, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Also Read: 2025 personal finance updates: Key changes in UPI, visa, EPFO, credit card, FD, and others

List of upcoming IPOs for the week

1) Indo Farm Equipment

This is the only mainboard IPO coming this week. It will open on December 31 and close on January 2, with plans to raise 260 crore through a fresh issue of 185 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of around 75 crore worth of shares, at a price band of 204-215 per share.

2) Technichem Organics

This is the first among the three small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs coming up this week. It is a 25.25-crore issue which will open on December 31 with a price band of 52-55 per share.

3) Leo Dry Fruits and Spices Trading

This is a 25.1 crore issue which will open on January 1 and close on January 3 at The price band of 51-52 per share.

Also Read: Elon Musk says his $1 billion offer to Wikipedia ‘still stands'

4) Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms

This company which makes pre-engineered and pre-fabricated modular panels will have its IPO open for bidding on January 3, closing it on January 7. The price band for the 32.64 lakh shares IPO is however, yet to be announced.

IPOs closing this week

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers will close its 45 crore IPO on December 30, which has so far, been subscribed 26.22 times, while Citichem India's 12.6 crore IPO will be closing on December 31, so far being booked 25.89 times.

Also Read: Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin?

New listings this week

A total of six companies are scheduled to list this week including three Ventive Hospitality, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and Carraro India from the mainboard segment on December 30, and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing on December 31.

Meanwhile, Anya Polytech & Fertilizers will be debuting on the NSE Emerge on January 2, and Citichem India on the BSE SME on January 3.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
