53 companies to declare Q1 2024-25 results today including Reliance, Wipro, Paytm: See full list
53 companies like Reliance Industries, Wipro, Paytm, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, and Patanjali Foods will are slated to announce their financial results today.
53 companies are slated to announce their financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 on July 19. This includes major giants like Reliance Industries, Wipro, Paytm, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, and Patanjali Foods.
Also Read: China's Xiaomi overtakes South Korea's Samsung in India's smartphone market
Which all companies will announce their financial results today?
Aether Industries, Atul, Aurum Proptech, Avantel, BEML Land Assets, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Blue Dart Express, Ceenik Exports (India), Colorchips New Media, Creditaccess Grameen, Fedbank Financial Services, Gujarat Lease Financing, Hawa Engineers, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Indian Hotels Co., Integra Essentia, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Jubilant Pharmova, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, Krishna Ventures, Ksolves India, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Maruti Securities, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Oberoi Realty, Onward Technologies, Orissa Minerals Development Company, One97 Communications (Paytm), Patanjali Foods, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Pulsar International, Pvr Inox, Reliance industries, Route Mobile, RPG Life Sciences, Spentex Industries, Stanley Lifestyles, Summit Securities, Supreme Petrochem, Suraj, SWojas Energy Foods, Tanfac Industries, Tejas Networks, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Tree House Education & Accessories, Ultratech Cement, Union Bank of India, Vanta Bioscience, Vipul Organics and Wipro are the companies that will announce their quarterly results today.
Reliance Industries
Reliance is expected to show falling earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) according to both Kotak Institutional Equities and Emkay Global. Kotak expects a year-on-year fall of 12%.
Also Read: Gautam Adani and Torrent vie to buy IPL team Gujarat Titans from CVC Capital: Report
This is primarily due to challenges in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) sector.
Emkay expects net profits to fall 4.6% as well despite a rise in revenues.
Wipro
Axis Securities expects Wipro to report quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 0.9%, with Motilal Oswal expecting a 0.5% fall. Kotak expects revenues to exceed the -1.5-0.5% projection midpoint.
Also Read: Working in IT sector? Infosys, Wipro & TCS' average salary hikes are much less than you think
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Catch every big news on Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.