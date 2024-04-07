7th pay commission: Employees’ allowances revised! Read all about it here

7th Pay Commission allowances: In some great news for central government employees and those who are drawing pensions, the government has released a statement that detail some benefits that are bing provided to them under the 7th Pay Commission dispensation. According to the stamens as many as 6 allowances are being revised. 7th Pay Commission allowances: Read all about the revision carried out by the central government for its employees.(AFP PHOTO)

The Office Memorandum (OM) released by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) dated April 2, 2024 has revealed the exact nature of the changes being made to these allowances.

The allowances that have been revised are:

* Children Education Allowance

* Risk Allowance

* Night Duty Allowance (NDA)

* Over Time Allowance (OTA)

* Special Allowance Payable to Parliament Assistants

* Special Allowance for Child Care for Women with Disabilities.

Now let us take a brief look at each of them.

Children Education Allowance (CEA)

The statement has revealed that the CEA/Hostel Subsidy can be claimed only for the two eldest surviving children and the amount of CEA will be Rs. 2250 per month per child, while the amount of hostel subsidy is Rs. 6750 per month.

It has also been decided to revise, as per the 7th CPC norms, the reimbursement of CEA for Divyang Children. Now, it will be payable at double the normal CEA rate, which is Rs. 4500 per month.

Also, notably, the statement also revealed that the rate of CEA would be raised by 25% every time the DA on the revised pay structure goes up by 50%.

Risk Allowance

The risk allowance, provided to employees engaged in hazardous duties or whose work will have a deleterious effect on health, will not be treated as “Pay” for any purpose.

Night Duty Allowance (NDA)

Henceforth, night duty will be defined as duty performed between 22:00 hours and 6:00 hours and the ceiling of basic pay for entitlement of NDA will be ₹43600 per month.

Over Time Allowance (OTA)

The statement said, “Ministries/Departments to prepare a list of those staff coming under the category of ‘Operational Staff’. Rates of Overtime Allowance not to be revised upwards”. It added that the grant of OTA may be linked to biometric attendance.

Special Allowance Payable to Parliament Assistants

The statement also indicated that the rates of Special Allowance payable is to be enhanced for those wholly engaged in Parliament work during Parliament session by 50% from the existing levels of Rs. 1500 and Rs. 1200 payable to Assistants and UDCs respectively to the level of Rs. 2250 and ₹1800.

Special Allowance for Child Care for Women with Disabilities

In this case, the statement said that “…it has been decided that women with disabilities shall be paid Rs. 3000 per month on Special Allowance for child care.” It added that “The allowance shall be payable from the time of the child’s birth till the child is two years old.”