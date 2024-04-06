Gold prices today: Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata, check rates now

Gold prices today: The yellow metal has traditionally been one of the biggest assets that most Indians have held. That devotion to gold is not going down either. Now, gold price has been rising steadily and investors would be wanting to update themselves about the latest price according to their cities. However, before investing, just make sure you check whether the the rate is too high so as to ensure there is little, if any, risk involved. Gold prices today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata - check check now.(Mint Photo)

On Saturday, gold prices have retreated a little. 24 carat gold price is Rs.7211.8 per gm, which is down by Rs. 91 and 22 carat gold is Rs. 6606 per gm, which is down by Rs.83.

24 carat gold price change over the last week was -2.66%. Over the last month it was -6.72%, reported Live Mint.

The gold price today in Delhi is Rs. 72,118 per 10 grams. On Friday it stood at Rs. 70,682.0 per 10 grams.

The gold price today in Chennai is Rs.72,118.0 per 10 grams. On Friday, gold price was Rs. 71,098.0 per 10 grams.

The gold price today in Mumbai is Rs. 71,699.0 per 10 grams. On Friday, gold price was Rs. 70,474.0 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Kolkata is Rs. 71,489.0 per 10 grams. On Friday, gold price was Rs. 71,445.0 per 10 grams.

Gold news you should be abreast of

The Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, after the monetary policy review press conference on Friday, said, "We are building up gold reserves that is a part of our reserve deployment.” He indicated that the country is building up its gold reserves as part of its forex deployment. How much that would turn out to be was not revealed.

As per the official data, the value of gold in the forex reserves reached $51.487 billion as of March 22, marking an increase of $6.287 billion compared to the end of March 2023.

In its report, the World Gold Council indicated that RBI’s gold holdings reached 812.3 tonne at the end of January, 2024 up from 803.58 tonne in December, 2023.

Much to gold investors’ delight, gold price has been going through a massive rally in the recent period.