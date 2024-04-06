Tech layoffs this week: Byju’s, Apple, Amazon cut jobs citing downsizing, shifts. More companies to follow?

Tech layoffs 2024: The tech industry saw more layoffs this week as companies are sacking employees across departments. The big companies that fired employees include Amazon, Apple and Byju’s who cited strategic shifts and downsizing as the reason for job cuts in the industry. As per Layoffs.fyi, 235 companies have laid off 57,785 employees in 2024 as in January, 121 companies sacked 34,007 employees while in February 74 companies cut 15,379 jobs. Tech layoffs: E-commerce giant Amazon announced that its Web Services division cut several hundred sales, marketing and tech roles

Here's a look at the latest layoffs this week:

Amazon cuts 100s of jobs

E-commerce giant Amazon announced that its Web Services division cut several hundred sales, marketing and tech roles, as per news agency Reuters. A spokesperson said, “We've identified a few targeted areas of the organization we need to streamline.” The company has laid off hundreds of employees in several divisions which include the Prime Video service, healthcare and Alexa voice assistance unit. The company has cut down over 27,000 corporate roles following pandemic-era hiring boom, it has been reported.

Byju’s sacks 500 employees

Embattle edtech company Byju’s said that it laying off about 500 of its employees- nearly 3 per cent of its total workforce of around 15,000 employees as it aims to restructure after reportedly suffering from a severe funding crisis and a markdown in its valuation. In 2023, the company fired about 4,500 employees as part of its restructuring, it said.

Apple cuts 600 jobs

Apple let go of more than 600 employees in California, US after the company shut down its car and smartwatch display projects, it said in filings with the California Employment Development Department.

The company closed the initiatives towards the end of February as it cancelled the car project owing to indecision among executives over its direction and costs while the display program was shut down because of engineering, supplier, and cost challenges, Bloomberg reported.