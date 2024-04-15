 7th Pay Commission HRA: Will the govt send a separate notification? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

7th Pay Commission HRA: Will the govt send a separate notification?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 10:06 PM IST

Even as dearness allowance has been hiked by 4%, there is some confusion regarding 7th Pay Commission HRA.

7th Pay Commission HRA is under the spotlight after the government hiked dearness allowance (DA) of government employees to 50%. This will be effective from January 1, 2024. While that part is done and dusted, there is some uncertainty and confusion about 7th Pay Commission HRA. Notably, along with the hike in dearness allowance, house rent allowance (HRA) too gets a boost.

7th Pay Commission HRA is also hiked when DA is revised by the government for central government employees.(Image credit: Pexels)
7th Pay Commission HRA is also hiked when DA is revised by the government for central government employees.(Image credit: Pexels)

However, no separate order or notification has been issued by the government regarding any revision of 7th Pay Commission HRA. That begs the question: Is such a new order expected to be released or not? Is the government required to do that?

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read More: Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO subscription status on day 1: Issue oversubscribed

Also, a thing to be noted is that HRA will depend on the city that the employee resides in. These are divided into X,Y and Z, with the last getting the least hike. As per the rules under 7th Pay Commission, HRA rates are to be revised by 30%, 20% and 10% depending on the city.

As far as a separate 7th Pay Commission HRA notification by the government is concerned, the Economic Times quoted Sanjeev Kumar, Partner, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices India that as per a Ministry of Finance memorandum, there may not be any necessity for another government notification and that this “revision can be implemented direct”. That means there is actually no need for a separate one to be issued.

Read More: Grill Splendour IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, and more, check now

The best way to know whether the same has been paid by the government is for the central government employees to check the individual components of the salary slip. It would have been added there.

Read More: Elon Musk-led Tesla looking for its first showroom locations in India

7th Pay Commission DA hike

The government had announced a hike in 7th Pay Commission DA and dearness relief to pensioners by 4% in the month of March. It moved the amount from 46% to 50%. The hike benefitted 49.18 lakh employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners and will cost Rs. 12,868.72 crore per annum to the government.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / 7th Pay Commission HRA: Will the govt send a separate notification?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On