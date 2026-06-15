A Place Where Some AI Stocks Are Still Cheap: China

SINGAPORE—The frenzy over artificial intelligence is sending technology-company valuations through the roof in the U.S. and Asian markets. One country still offers some relative bargains: China. Hangzhou-based Alibaba is cheaper than comparable U.S. tech stocks, measured by forward price-to-earnings ratio.

Stock markets feature a parallel universe of Chinese technology champions: an e-commerce giant that isn’t Amazon, a search-engine and robotaxi company that isn’t Google and a chip manufacturer with a four-letter name other than TSMC.

While some smaller Chinese tech companies have experienced bubbly surges this year, shares in larger companies that are investing heavily in AI often cost less per dollar of revenue or profit than their famous counterparts abroad.

“This is an attractive opportunity,” Eva Lee, head of Greater China equities at Swiss bank UBS, said in a recent note. Top companies in the AI field are at “historically low valuations,” she said.

Beijing is backing the AI industry with favorable policies and financial incentives, seeking to build a tech ecosystem that is independent of Washington.

“They’re in a different cycle,” said Alvin So, an equity strategist in Asia for Goldman Sachs. He observed that while the 2022 introduction of ChatGPT triggered the U.S. generative-AI boom, China’s market only found its footing early last year, when DeepSeek released a large language model proving local firms could compete globally.

Alibaba has integrated its Qwen AI model into its e-commerce platforms and is pouring $50 billion over the next few years into cloud infrastructure—even designing its own AI chips, much like Amazon and Google.

Alibaba trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17, meaning investors are paying $17 for every dollar of earnings expected in the next year. The figure for Amazon, which runs a similar collection of businesses, is a pricier 27. “We view Alibaba as a global AI winner,” Morgan Stanley wrote in a recent note.

The risk is that the Chinese companies remain mostly stuck in their own market, which is in the economic doldrums. While large, China alone can’t match the global empire that companies such as Amazon have built.