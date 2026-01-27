Adani, Embraer sign MoU to build regional aircraft in India, set up assembly lines

Embraer and Adani Defence & Aerospace, a flagship company of Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to manufacture aircraft in India and develop an integrated regional transport aircraft ecosystem in the country. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (middle) during an MoU exchange between Adani Group and Brazilian aerospace major Embraer on Tuesday. (@RamMNK)

Under the agreement, the two companies will set up final assembly lines (FAL) for regional aircraft in India. However, details on the location of the proposed facility and timelines for the rollout of the first aircraft were not disclosed at the signing ceremony.

“The collaborative industrial partnership will aim to establish an assembly line, followed by a phased increase in indigenisation to advance India’s Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) programme, in alignment with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the UDAN regional connectivity vision,” Adani said in a statement.

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said the collaboration marked an important step in India’s regional aircraft ambitions.

“The strategic collaboration on the regional transport aircraft development of India between Adani Aerospace and Defence and Embraer… Today, I would also like to add that the right match has also been found with the partnership between Embraer and Adani Aerospace Enterprise. This collaboration is also a reflection of the deepening strategic partnership between India and Brazil and the presence of His Excellency, the Ambassador of Brazil, and the Brazil Councillor adds a specific significance to this occasion, reinforcing the strong ties between these two countries,” he said.

Naidu added that India and Brazil share strong strategic ties. “India and Brazil are strategic partners connected by similar values, shared aspirations and strong people-to-people ties. We have always stood for co-creating solutions and cooperating on the global stage through platforms like the BRICS, G20, WTO and Global Biofuels Alliance. The forthcoming visit of His Excellency, the Honourable President of Brazil is expected to further advance India-Brazil relations, with aerospace and aviation also being a key focus in India,” he said.

Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, said India is a key market for the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer. “India is a pivotal market for Embraer, and this partnership combines our aerospace expertise with Adani’s strong industrial capabilities and commitment to indigenisation,” he said.

Meijer noted that regional aviation plays a critical role in economic growth. With initiatives such as UDAN transforming air connectivity across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, he said the need for an indigenous regional aviation ecosystem has become increasingly important.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said the partnership would also strengthen strategic ties between India and Brazil by “bringing complementary capabilities together.”

Defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said such collaborations directly support the Ministry of Defence’s objectives.

“From the ministry of defence’s perspective, such partnerships contribute directly to our objectives of reducing import dependence, enhancing operational readiness and ensuring timely availability of platforms and spare parts. Indigenous manufacturing and MRO capability also improve availability and reduce life cycle costs, which are critical factors for force preparedness. Collaborations such as this will also help build a skilled workforce capable of supporting not only domestic requirements but also global aerospace programs… a coordinated approach between civil aviation and defense enhances efficiency, optimizes resources and accelerates capability development,” he said.

Indian carriers have placed orders for more than 1,800 aircraft, reflecting strong global confidence in India’s aviation growth story. However, officials stressed that a resilient and sustainable aviation ecosystem cannot rely solely on imports.

“For long-term competitiveness, India must be part of the global aircraft manufacturing battery,” civil aviation secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said.

“The partnership between Embraer and Adani Defence and Aerospace is a decisive step forward. This collaboration is not merely about assembling aircraft. It is about progressive transfer of technology. It is about skill development and workforce capability,” Sinha said.

He added that the partnership is also about building a robust domestic supply chain and positioning India as a trusted manufacturing hub for regional aircraft.