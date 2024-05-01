 Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Profit drops 13% to ₹381 cr - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Profit drops 13% to 381 cr

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2024 02:10 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Total income jumped to ₹4,855.18 crore.

After Adani Total Gas revealed its fourth quarterly results, yet another Adani group company has done the same during the after-market hours. Now, Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results have been declared and the company says in a statement that it has posted a 13.26 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to 381.29 crore (quarter ended March 2024). The reason behind this, according to the company were increased expenses. Adani Energy net profit after tax was reported at 439.60 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, PTI reported.

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results were declared today.(MINT_PRINT)
Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results were declared today.(MINT_PRINT)

Read More: Bank holiday on May 1: Are banks closed tomorrow? Check city-wise list here

As far as the full Financial Year (FY) 24 is concerned, Adani Energy registered a net profit of 1195.61 crore, which was down from 1280.60 crore in FY23, the company said in an exchange filing.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On the other hand, the company statement also showed that during the Q4, its total income jumped to 4,855.18 crore from 3,494.84 crore a year ago.

Adani Energy income in FY24 was pegged at 17,218.31 crore vis a vis 13,840.46 crore in FY 23. The company’s expenses came in at 4,358.83 crore, as against 3,200.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More: IOC Q4 results: Indian Oil Corporation net profit halves, declares 7 dividend

For the full fiscal (FY24), Adani Energy Solutions expenses increased to 14,978.74 cr from 13,164.32 cr in the preceding fiscal.

However, PTI reported that Adani Energy Solutions, in a separate statement, revealed that its revenues saw double-digit growth. The reasons behind this surge were the contributions from the newly operationalised transmission assets, and commissioning of elements at North Karanpura and MP-II package lines. To this was also added an increase in the units sold on account of higher energy consumption in the distribution business in both Mundra and Mumbai.

AESL MD Anil Sardana revealed what was driving the company so far and where it is likely to be heading. He said, “AESL's consistent progress in commissioning of new lines, along with robust energy demand, and our ability to recognise and tap market opportunities within the areas of interest continues to propel our growth and keeps us at the forefront of energy transition in India.”

Read More: IndiGo's new appointment brings focus back to expat vs Indian leadership debate

Sardana added, “An ESG score of 25.3 from Sustainalytics in their recent assessment placed us to be one of the top 20 electric utilities and helped surpass global and industry averages.”

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Profit drops 13% to 381 cr
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On