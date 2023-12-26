close_game
close_game
News / Business / Adani family to invest 9,350 cr in Adani Green for 45 GW target by 2030

Adani family to invest 9,350 cr in Adani Green for 45 GW target by 2030

ByHT News Desk
Dec 26, 2023 04:08 PM IST

Adani family to invest ₹9,350 cr in Adani Green for 45 GW target by 2030: regulatory filing

Adani family to invest 9,350 cr in Adani Green Energy Ltd to help green energy arm achieve 45 GW target by 2030, the firm said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Billionaire Gautam Adani.(REUTERS)
Billionaire Gautam Adani.(REUTERS)

The company plans to issue up to 6.3 crore warrants on a preferential basis, each priced at 1,481 per share.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The funds will be utilised to reduce the company's debt and accelerate investment in various projects, it said.

The green energy arm of billionaire Gautam Adani’s coal-to-airports conglomerate also signed a 25-year contract with Solar Energy Corp. of India, or Seci, for the remaining 1.8 gigawatts, it said Monday. State-run Seci conducted the auction and is the intermediary between the project developer and buyers of electricity.

In a press release, Adani Green said that it is now "fully equipped" to achieve its target of 45 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, up from the current 8.4 GW.

The company has successfully secured around 25,000 crore for its renewable capacity, including a green loan of 11,300 crore from an international bank consortium and a separate 12,000 crore fundraising, which incorporates a 2,500 crore joint venture with France's TotalEnergies.

Adani Group, the parent firm of Adani Green, aims to raise up to 33,000 crore for its green hydrogen plans.

Shares of Adani Green closed up 5.4 per cent after the news but are still down over 17 per cent this year, after a report by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg in January triggered a rout in Adani Group's listed entities. In the latest trading session, the stocks closed at 1,617.05 per share.

(Inputs from wires)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out