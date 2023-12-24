close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Sharad Pawar thanks Adani for contributing 25 cr to Baramati Tech Centre

Sharad Pawar thanks Adani for contributing 25 cr to Baramati Tech Centre

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 24, 2023 06:24 AM IST

The gratitude expressed by the NCP chief and his public acknowledgement of assistance offered by Adani to Pawar family-controlled Vidya Pratisthan in Baramati comes days after Uddhav Thackeray called Adani firm-led Dharavi redevelopment project a “biggest scam in the world”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar thanked industrialist Gautam Adani for helping him set up a new technology centre in Baramati by donating 25 crore. Pawar along with Deepak Chhabria of Finolex inaugurated the robotic lab in the engineering department of Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati on Saturday.

After the inauguration, Pawar thanked Adani and Vijay Shirke of Shirke Construction for donating a combined <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 crores to set up the centre. (HT PHOTO)
After the inauguration, Pawar thanked Adani and Vijay Shirke of Shirke Construction for donating a combined 35 crores to set up the centre. (HT PHOTO)

After the inauguration, Pawar thanked Adani and Vijay Shirke of Shirke Construction for donating a combined 35 crores to set up the centre. Pawar said after he urged the two of his “colleagues” both came forward and offered assistance.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“We are in the process of constructing India’s first centre of excellence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for which there is a need of 25 crores. Fortunately, our two colleagues agreed to help after I urged them,” Pawar said.

Vijay Shirke, a Pune-based industrialist from a leading construction sector company agreed to give 10 crore, the NCP chief said.

“I thank Vijay Shirke for his help. At the same time, to bring this project into reality, Gautam Adani has sent a cheque of 25 crores to the institution. We the help of these two industrialists, we are building this project now. I must take Adani’s name and thank him for his contribution,” Pawar said.

The gratitude expressed by the NCP chief and his public acknowledgement of assistance offered by Adani to Pawar family-controlled Vidya Pratisthan in Baramati comes days after Uddhav Thackeray called Adani firm-led Dharavi redevelopment project a “biggest scam in the world”.

After taking out a march on Adani’s office last week, Thackeray attacked the Eknath Shinde-led government for handing over the project to an Adani Group firm.

“The state has a programme of government at your doorsteps, but it is a case of government at Adani’s doorsteps,” Thackeray had alleged. Both Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Pawar-led NCP along with Congress are in alliance in Maharashtra and intend to contest all upcoming polls together.

However, on the Adani group, Pawar has had a different stand in the past as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out