Sharad Pawar thanks Adani for contributing 25 cr to Baramati Tech Centre

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar thanked industrialist Gautam Adani for helping him set up a new technology centre in Baramati by donating ₹25 crore. Pawar along with Deepak Chhabria of Finolex inaugurated the robotic lab in the engineering department of Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati on Saturday. After the inauguration, Pawar thanked Adani and Vijay Shirke of Shirke Construction for donating a combined ₹ 35 crores to set up the centre. (HT PHOTO)

After the inauguration, Pawar thanked Adani and Vijay Shirke of Shirke Construction for donating a combined ₹35 crores to set up the centre. Pawar said after he urged the two of his “colleagues” both came forward and offered assistance.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“We are in the process of constructing India’s first centre of excellence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for which there is a need of ₹25 crores. Fortunately, our two colleagues agreed to help after I urged them,” Pawar said.

Vijay Shirke, a Pune-based industrialist from a leading construction sector company agreed to give ₹10 crore, the NCP chief said.

“I thank Vijay Shirke for his help. At the same time, to bring this project into reality, Gautam Adani has sent a cheque of ₹25 crores to the institution. We the help of these two industrialists, we are building this project now. I must take Adani’s name and thank him for his contribution,” Pawar said.

The gratitude expressed by the NCP chief and his public acknowledgement of assistance offered by Adani to Pawar family-controlled Vidya Pratisthan in Baramati comes days after Uddhav Thackeray called Adani firm-led Dharavi redevelopment project a “biggest scam in the world”.

After taking out a march on Adani’s office last week, Thackeray attacked the Eknath Shinde-led government for handing over the project to an Adani Group firm.

“The state has a programme of government at your doorsteps, but it is a case of government at Adani’s doorsteps,” Thackeray had alleged. Both Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Pawar-led NCP along with Congress are in alliance in Maharashtra and intend to contest all upcoming polls together.

However, on the Adani group, Pawar has had a different stand in the past as well.