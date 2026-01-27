Adani Group, Brazil's Embraer to set up regional aircraft venture in India

Adani Group and Brazil's Embraer SA are partnering for a regional transport aircraft venture in India, marking the foray of the conglomerate that's already the largest airport operator in the country. The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (REUTERS)

The partnership covers manufacturing, assembly, and increased localisation efforts. Embraer makes commercial jets with up to 150 seats.

The Adani-Embraer tie-up isn't just about assembling a regional aircraft but also about progressive technology transfer for a robust supply chain, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said on Tuesday (27 January 2026). That would make India a trusted manufacturing hub for regional aircraft, he said.