Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Adani Group, Brazil's Embraer to set up regional aircraft venture in India

    The Adani-Embraer tie-up isn't just about assembling a regional aircraft but also about progressive technology transfer to a robust supply chain.

    Updated on: Jan 27, 2026 12:04 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Adani Group and Brazil's Embraer SA are partnering for a regional transport aircraft venture in India, marking the foray of the conglomerate that's already the largest airport operator in the country.

    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (REUTERS)
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (REUTERS)

    The partnership covers manufacturing, assembly, and increased localisation efforts. Embraer makes commercial jets with up to 150 seats.

    The Adani-Embraer tie-up isn't just about assembling a regional aircraft but also about progressive technology transfer for a robust supply chain, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said on Tuesday (27 January 2026). That would make India a trusted manufacturing hub for regional aircraft, he said.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Adani Group, Brazil's Embraer To Set Up Regional Aircraft Venture In India
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes