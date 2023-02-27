Home / Business / Adani in talks for $400 million debt against Australian coal port assets: Report

Adani in talks for $400 million debt against Australian coal port assets: Report

business
Published on Feb 27, 2023 10:28 AM IST

North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), which is controlled by Adani family trust, is being considered to raise funds for the group, according to the report.

The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Reuters)
The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Reuters)
Reuters | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

India's Adani Group is in talks with global credit funds to raise up to $400 million in debt against a key Australian coal port assets that make up a large portion of its exports of the fossil fuel from Carmichael mine, the Economic Times reported.

North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), which is controlled by Adani family trust, is being considered to raise funds for the group, according to the report on Monday, citing sources aware of the fund-raising.

The Indian conglomerate has begun discussions with several large high-yield global credit funds, and has so far received two indicative term sheets from potential lenders which include hedge fund Farallon Capital, the report added.

Adani Group and Farallon Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

Reuters recently reported Australia's corporate regulator said it would review a short-seller report that had flagged a wide range of concerns about the Adani Group.

In Australia, the conglomerate operates the Carmichael coal mine and a related rail line, the North Queensland Export Terminal, which is a major port for Queensland coal exports, as well as a solar farm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adani group gautam adani
adani group gautam adani
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out