IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Adani Ports to raise $500mn through bonds
Proceeds will be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds maturing next year. (HT)
Proceeds will be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds maturing next year. (HT)
business

Adani Ports to raise $500mn through bonds

  • The proceeds of the bond sale would be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds of a similar amount maturing next year.
READ FULL STORY
, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:58 AM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday announced a $500 million bond sale, its second such offering in the last few months, as the Adani group flagship seeks to capitalise on benign interest rates overseas.

The proceeds of the bond sale would be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds of a similar amount maturing next year. The bonds have a 10-year maturity. Barclays, Bank of America and Citibank are advising the company on the bond sale.

“...the committee has approved the (i) preliminary offering circular in relation to a proposed issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes by the company and (ii) the tender offer memorandum in relation to its proposed tender offer to purchase, for cash, any and all of its outstanding $500 million 3.95% senior notes due 2022,” APSEZ said in a regulatory filing. The bonds have been rated BBB- by rating agency Fitch.

“The rating reflects APSEZ’s market leading position in India, the stability of long-term cargo revenue and its operational efficiency. The pandemic may result in weaker demand and exports, but cargo mobility is uninterrupted despite the global lockdowns,” Fitch said in a note on Tuesday.

“APSEZ benefits from cargo under long-term contracts, which accounts for about 60% of total traffic. We forecast average leverage of 3.2x during the five-year forecast period for APSEZ under our rating case,” it added.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led group has been the most active Indian issuer in the dollar bond market in the last few years, raising billions of dollars in foreign debt across businesses ranging from ports, renewables and energy transmission and distribution. In December, the group’s container terminal business raised $300 million through an overseas bond issuance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adani enterprises
app
Close
e-paper
Proceeds will be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds maturing next year. (HT)
Proceeds will be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds maturing next year. (HT)
business

Adani Ports to raise $500mn through bonds

, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:58 AM IST
  • The proceeds of the bond sale would be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds of a similar amount maturing next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore(Reuters)
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore(Reuters)
business

IT companies eye large deals to boost revenue

, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:54 AM IST
  • HCL Technologies Ltd said it signed 13 new ‘transformational’ deals in the December quarter, aided by momentum in its digital, cloud, and products and platform segments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore. (AFP)
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore. (AFP)
business

Q3 earnings trends indicate robust recovery for India Inc

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:46 AM IST
  • Net sales of 166 BSE-listed cos grew 10.47% from a year ago during Q3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FY21 upgrade for India is because mobility came back much faster than expected. (HT Archive)
The FY21 upgrade for India is because mobility came back much faster than expected. (HT Archive)
business

India’s economy to shrink by 8% in FY’21, says IMF

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:37 AM IST
  • India’s September quarter GDP estimate, at -7.5% after -23.9% in the June quarter, positively surprised analysts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, unveiled Shorts in mid-September, describing the videos as "a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less."(Reuters representative image)
YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, unveiled Shorts in mid-September, describing the videos as "a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less."(Reuters representative image)
business

YouTube shorts eyes TikTok competition with 3.5 billion daily views in India

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:21 AM IST
  • The new format is seen as a way for Google to compete with Gen Z-favorite TikTok, which currently has 700 million users worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
business

Govt may need to peg deficit at 7% of GDP

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • The government on February 1, 2020 used the trigger mechanism of the FRBM Act to deviate from the fiscal deficit road map by 0.5% for 2019-20 and 2020-21 (3.8% and 3.5% respectively) in order to boost the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. (AFP Photo)
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. (AFP Photo)
world news

First private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station on a SpaceX rocket

AP, Cape Canaveral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:01 PM IST
  • The first crew will spend eight days at the space station, and will take one or two days to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule following liftoff from Cape Canaveral. Each of these first paying customers intends to perform science research in orbit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bank is complying with its legal obligations and is "not in a position to judge the motives" of Hong Kong police, chief executive Noel Quinn said on Tuesday(Reuters)
The bank is complying with its legal obligations and is "not in a position to judge the motives" of Hong Kong police, chief executive Noel Quinn said on Tuesday(Reuters)
business

HSBC 'aiding crackdown on democracy' in Hong Kong, British lawmakers say

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Founded in Hong Kong but headquartered in Britain, HSBC has historically tried to remain politically neutral. Recently however it has shown support for Beijing, most notably last June when its top executive in Asia signed a petition backing China’s imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian-American economist said the projected recovery in growth this year follows a severe collapse in 2020.(Bloomberg)
The Indian-American economist said the projected recovery in growth this year follows a severe collapse in 2020.(Bloomberg)
business

Covid-19: IMF says pandemic hit global economy projected to grow at 5.5% in 2021

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:55 PM IST
"We project global growth for 2021 at 5.5 per cent, 0.3 percentage point higher than our October forecast, moderating to 4.2 per cent in 2022,” said Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the IMF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Early this month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had said that India “actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it”.(Reuters)
Early this month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had said that India “actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it”.(Reuters)
business

IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:58 PM IST
In its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. This makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP)
The Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP)
business

Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue to expand business

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Twitter will eliminate some of the service’s fees to encourage more people to create newsletters, and will take a 5% cut on subscription revenue collected through Revue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 56.7% to $1.74 billion. The company reported that it had recorded litigation expenses of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.(REUTERS)
The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 56.7% to $1.74 billion. The company reported that it had recorded litigation expenses of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.(REUTERS)
business

Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data 'soon'

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The company had previously signaled that it expected to deliver data on the trial before the end of January, at a time when global hopes of defeating the virus are riding on securing adequate supplies of multiple vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Braun’s proposal was immediately shot down by Eckhardt Rehberg, budget spokesman for Merkel’s CDU/CSU parliamentary caucus.(AP Photo)
Braun’s proposal was immediately shot down by Eckhardt Rehberg, budget spokesman for Merkel’s CDU/CSU parliamentary caucus.(AP Photo)
business

Angela Merkel's ally Floats tweak to debt limits to fund pandemic fight

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff proposed temporarily adjusting constitutional rules to allow expanded new borrowing by Germany’s federal government, prompting a swift rejection from his own party’s budget spokesman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Plans towards FTA are expected to be formalised during the visit of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India in the coming months.(Reuters)
Plans towards FTA are expected to be formalised during the visit of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India in the coming months.(Reuters)
business

Enhanced trade partnership first step towards UK-India FTA, says UK minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:36 PM IST
UK-India bilateral trade increased by over 11 per cent to nearly 24 billion pounds and the UK was the largest European market for India’s goods exports in the 2019-20 financial year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The previous all-time high price of petrol was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84 a litre on October 4, 2018.(REUTERS)
The previous all-time high price of petrol was 84 a litre on October 4, 2018.(REUTERS)
business

Petrol crosses 86-mark in Delhi, diesel above 83 per litre in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:22 PM IST
The price data showed that diesel rate rose to 76.23 a litre in Delhi and to 83.03 per litre in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP