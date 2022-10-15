Home / Business / ‘Agniveer’ salary accounts will be opened in these 11 banks. Check full list

‘Agniveer’ salary accounts will be opened in these 11 banks. Check full list

business
Published on Oct 15, 2022 05:03 PM IST

The benefits offered under the Agniveer Salary package are similar to the defence salary package, the ministry said. The banks have also offered soft loans to the exiting Agniveers to promote and boost their entrepreneurial skills.

An Indian Army soldier during a military drill in Rajasthan.&nbsp;(Jasjeet Plaha/ HT File Photo)
An Indian Army soldier during a military drill in Rajasthan. (Jasjeet Plaha/ HT File Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Indian Army has signed memorandums of understanding with 11 Indian banks for providing banking facilities to Agniveers on enrolment under the Agnipath scheme. The MoUs were signed by Lieutenant General V Sreehari, director general (Manpower Planning and Personnel Services) and the senior officials of banks in a ceremony presided over by Lt General C Bansi Ponappa, the Adjutant General of Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The benefits offered under the Agniveer Salary package are similar to the defence salary package, the ministry said. The banks have also offered soft loans to the exiting Agniveers to promote and boost their entrepreneurial skills.

The 11 banks offering banking facilities to the ‘Agniveers’ are:

1. State Bank of India

2. Punjab National Bank

3. Bank of Baroda

4. IDBI Bank

5. ICICI Bank

6. HDFC Bank

7. Axis Bank

8. Yes Bank

9. Kotak Mahindra Bank

10. IDFC First Bank

11. Bandhan Bank

The Narendra Modi government on June 14 had announced the new Agnipath scheme for recruitment to army, navy and air force. The armed forces said the move was aimed at lowering the age of forces and ensure a fitter military strength to fight future challenges. The first batch of Agniveers under “Agnipath Scheme” will be joining Training Centres by January 2023.

The Agnipath scheme had triggered violent protests across many states of the country. However, the government had ruled out any rollback of the scheme and said the defence reforms were long pending in the forces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
agnipath scheme
agnipath scheme

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out