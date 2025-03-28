Air India Express targets 50% growth by next FY; plans overhaul, network growth

Air India Express is prepared to ferry 30 million passengers in FY26, up from 20 million in the current fiscal year, the airline’s CEO Aloke Singh said on Friday. An Air India Express flight during its landing at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. (PTI Photo)

Currently operating 485 flights daily with a fleet of 103 aircraft, the airline is also working on retrofitting its planes to feature only economy class seats by FY27, moving away from business and premium economy options.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data, the airline will operate 3,375 weekly departures, up from 2,324 in the last summer schedule, marking a substantial increase of 37.49%.

The airline officials said its destination network has grown from 45 to 53 cities, and the routes have expanded from 140 to 210. “The growth in destinations has been substantial, the airline’s strategy is to focus on depth rather than breadth,” Singh said.

“The retrofitting process will begin in the upcoming fiscal year and is expected to be completed within a year,” Singh said.

He emphasised that this move is part of a broader strategy to standardise the airline’s cabin configurations.

The airline is also ramping up its fleet expansion. “We will induct 15 new aircraft in FY26, four of which will come from parent company Air India. Among the 11 remaining new aircraft, two will be brand new additions to the fleet,” he said.

In addition to fleet expansion and retrofitting, Air India Express is looking to enhance its connectivity through virtual interline partnerships with international low-cost carriers.

“We are in touch with some airlines like Scoot and Jazeera. These interline partnerships will allow Air India Express passengers to seamlessly connect with international carriers, improving the airline’s overall network and making it easier for travellers to access destinations beyond its current footprint,” Singh said.