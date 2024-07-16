 You can now use gift cards to buy Air India tickets. Here's how - Hindustan Times
You can now use gift cards to buy Air India tickets. Here's how

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Jul 16, 2024 08:45 PM IST

Air India launches Gift Cards available in denominations from ₹1,000 to ₹200,000 which can be used for flights, extra baggage and seat selection.

Air India launched Air India Gift Cards which are set to give travelers a new way to gift travel experiences. These e-cards will be available online in denominations ranging from 1,000 to 200,000, the airlines said. They can be used book both domestic and international flights and can be used for ancillary services such as extra baggage and seat selection. 

Air India said that the introduction of gift cards aligns with Air India's strategy to offer more customer-centric services and expand its digital offerings.
Air India said that the introduction of gift cards aligns with Air India's strategy to offer more customer-centric services and expand its digital offerings.

The Gift Cards also allow recipients to choose their travel destination, dates and cabin class. The airline said that the introduction of gift cards aligns with Air India's strategy to offer more customer-centric services and expand its digital offerings as well by appealing to a broad audience.

How can you purchase Air India Gift Cards?

Air India Gift Cards are available for purchase on giftcards.airindia.com in four themes. These are: Travel, Wedding Anniversary, Birthday and Special Moments and can be personalised to suit the occasion as per travel needs.

Are Air India Gift Cards transferable?

Yes, Air India Gift Cards are transferable which means that recipients can use them to book flights for others as well. You can also combine up to three gift cards in one transaction and use them along with a credit card to cover any remaining balance. 

Can Air India Gift Cards be used for multiple trips?

Yes, Air India Gift Cards can be used for a single trip or spread across multiple bookings.

