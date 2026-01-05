Air India said to be scouting for new CEO to replace Campbell Wilson

The board of Air India Ltd. is scouting for a new chief executive officer to replace Campbell Wilson, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the airline remains under intense scrutiny over safety lapses after a plane crash in June 2025 killed 260 people. Campbell Wilson took over as Air India CEO in July 2022 after a 26-year career at Singapore Airlines. (PTI)

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., which acquired Air India in January 2022, was unhappy with Wilson over the airline's performance despite effectively given a blank cheque to fix its problems, one of the people told Reuters.

The Economic Times reported that Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran had held discussions with CEOs of at least two leading UK- and US-based airlines as potential successors to Wilson. Air India Express, the group's low-cost carrier, is also likely to see similar leadership changes.

New Zealand-born Wilson took over as Air India CEO and managing director in July 2022 after a 26-year career at Singapore Airlines and its wholly owned low-cost arm Scoot. His term at Air India is due to end in mid-2027, but he could be replaced before then, ET reported.

Singapore Airlines holds a 25% stake in Air India, majority controlled by Tata Sons Ltd. Chandrasekaran is also the chairman of Air India.

Air India Plane Crash On 12 June 2025, Air India Flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed into a college hostel shortly after takeoff. The disaster killed 260 people, and only one passenger survived, in what was India's deadliest aviation tragedy of the decade. In the aftermath, aviation regulators flagged problems ranging from flying aircraft without emergency equipment checks, delays in replacing engine parts, maintenance record forgery and shortcomings in managing crew fatigue.

Tata Group, Singapore Airlines, Air India and Wilson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Air India was India's flag carrier before the loss-making airline was privatised and sold to Tata Group in 2022 in a bid to revive its fortunes.

Since then, the conglomerate has invested heavily to modernise the fleet and expand routes, but the airline's turnaround has been challenged by delays in aircraft deliveries and refurbishments as well as operational issues and safety concerns.