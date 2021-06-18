Air India to raise up to 300 crore by selling real estate assets

Disinvestment-bound Air India is looking to raise ₹200 to 300 crore by selling commercial and residential real estate assets in different parts of the country.

Air India on Friday sought bids for a slew of properties, including flats and plots.

"Air India through MSTC invites e-auction bids for sale of the properties located across India," according to a public notice.

A residential plot and a flat in Mumbai, five flats in New Delhi, a residential plot in Bangalore, and four flats in Kolkata, are among the properties that have been put on sale.

Besides, a booking office and staff quarter in Aurangabad, a residential plot along with Airline House in Bhuj, six flats in Nashik, booking office in Nagpur and a residential plot in Thiruvananthapuram and two flats in Mangaluru are for sale, as per the notice.

"We are expecting the auction of these properties should fetch around ₹200-300 crore for AIAHL," a senior official told PTI.

The bids would be open on July 8 and close on July 9.

The government is in the process of deciding on the final contours for the disinvestment of loss-making Air India.

A special purpose vehicle -- Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) -- has been set up to hold the non-core assets of Air India group.

AIAHL was set up for warehousing accumulated working capital loan not backed by any asset along with four subsidiaries -- Air India Air Transport Services Ltd, Airline Allied Services Ltd, Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) and Hotel Corporation of India Ltd (HCI) -- and various non-core assets.

