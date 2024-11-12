Air India to serve ‘halal’ meals only on select routes | Check details

Tata-owned Air India (AI) has decided to serve 'Muslim meal' (MOML) or ‘halal’ meals only for passengers on select routes, such as the Haj pilgrimage and Saudi Arabia. The airline has also made it mandatory for all passengers to pre-book their meals across all routes, reported The Times of India. Air India merged with another Tata group-owned Vistara on Sunday. The merged airline is expected to have greater share in the Indian aviation market, making it a serious competitor to low-cost carrier Indigo and other airlines.(REUTERS)

The company's decision has been communicated to all stakeholders through an internal circular earlier this month. The decision comes on the heels of the airline's merger with Vistara, also owned by the Tata group.

“Pre-booked meal labelled with MOML sticker is to be treated s a special meal. Halal certificate will be provided only for uplifted MOML meal. All meals on Saudi sectors will be halal and halal certificate will be provided on Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh, Medina sectors, including Haj flights,” reads the internal circular.

A senior AI official told TOI that the airline has always provided its passengers with meal options, and the latest move is part of measures to streamline meal service operations. The airline, as a lone entity, was not insistent on passengers pre-booking their meals.

Air India merger

Air India also announced several key changes in its management last week ahead of its merger.

“Over the past two years the four Tata airlines have worked hard to prepare for and execute one of the most complex mergers in aviation history, consolidating from four airlines to two in the context of dramatic growth and wholesale transformation. As we now approach the end of that process, we are delighted to formalise a Group leadership comprising colleagues from all four antecedent airlines to drive the next phase of our journey,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India.

The Tata Group planned the merger of Air India and Vistara to consolidate its civil aviation business and create a larger domestic entity. The merged airline is expected to have a greater share of the Indian aviation market, making it a serious competitor to low-cost carrier Indigo and other airlines.

