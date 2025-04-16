Airtel SIM cards delivered in 10 mins on Blinkit now. Check details here

It will now be possible to order Airtel SIM cards on quick commerce platform, with both the companies announcing a partnership for the same. A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, India, on April 21, 2016. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

“The services are now live in 16 cities in the country, with plans to add more cities and towns over a period of time,” Airtel wrote in a statement on Tuesday, April 15.

These cities including metropolises such as Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

The company announced that the SIM cards can reach the customer's doorstep in 10 minutes at a convenience fee of ₹49.

After the delivery of the SIM card, customers can activate the number using a simple activation process through Aadhaar-based KYC authentication.

Customers will have the option to choose from both postpaid and prepaid plans or trigger a Mobile Number Portability (MNP) for porting into the Airtel network. Users can also access the online link and view the activation video as well.

Airtel also highlighted that customers have the option to access the help center through the Airtel Thanks App for any assistance they may need. New users can contact customers support by calling 9810012345 if they require help.

“Post-delivery of the SIM card, it will be mandatory for customers to activate the SIM within a 15-day window to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transition,” the telecom giant added.

“Blinkit takes care of the delivery, while Airtel makes it easy for customers to complete self-KYC, activate their SIM, and choose between prepaid or postpaid plans," said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit. "Customers can also opt for number portability, all at their convenience.”

Dhindsa also took to social media platform X to announce the tie-up. Airtel “has also created a new flow which allows customers to complete SIM activation with a simple self-verification using Aadhaar at home - no store visits, no paperwork,” he wrote.

How did Airtel and Eternal shares perform?

Bharti Airtel shares closed at ₹1,352 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which was higher by 2.92% or ₹38.40.

Meanwhile, Eternal, which owns Blinkit, closed at ₹222.90 on the NSE, which was an uptick of 2.62% or ₹5.70.