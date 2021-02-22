Airtel's final call on foreign currency bonds issuance post-meet with investors
Bharti Airtel on Monday said it will meet global fixed income investors on or after February 23, post which the company will take a final decision on the issuance of foreign currency bonds, subject to market conditions.
The Bharti Airtel board had earlier this month approved fundraising plan of up to ₹7,500 crore via debt instruments such as debentures and bonds, in one or more tranches.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Airtel said, "...the company will meet global fixed income investors on or after February 23, 2021, following which and subject to market conditions, the company will take a final decision with regard to the issuance of foreign currency bonds/ notes and a deal may or may not follow."
Accordingly, subject to such final decision, an authorised Special Committee of Directors may meet anytime on or after two working days to consider the issuance and its detailed terms and conditions, the filing added.
Airtel's fundraising plan comes at a time when the government has set the ball rolling for the upcoming spectrum auction, in which radio waves valued at ₹3.92 lakh crore will be put on the block. The auction in seven spectrum bands for mobile services - 700, 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300 and 2500MHz bands - is scheduled to start from March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adidas looks to resume dividend after paying back state loans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airtel's final call on foreign currency bonds issuance post-meet with investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India bond yields surge, market expects more RBI intervention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs, trades at $54,941
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 16 paise to close at 72.49 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex plummets 1,145 points to end day at 49,744; Nifty closes at 14,675
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq decides against crude-supply deal with Chinese state company
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World shares sink as bond yields, commodities surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Covid vaccine milestone ignites world-beating market rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heranba Industries IPO opens tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus should be on providing defence equipment to smaller nations: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister, while addressing the webinar on effective implementation of budget provisions in the defence sector, outlined that India is manufacturing defence equipment to more than 40 nations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel IPO to announce allotment tomorrow. Here's how to check status
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex slips 750 points, Nifty below 14,800 in afternoon session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Engine explosion spurs Boeing 777 groundings in US, Asia
- While the incident doesn’t suggest broader problems with the 777, it adds another urgent issue to Boeing’s to-do list only just after the 737 Max was cleared to fly again in markets including the US and Europe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin rally faces potential test from falling market liquidity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox