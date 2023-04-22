Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Check gold and silver prices in your city today

Akshaya Tritiya is the day of prosperity celebrated by Hindus and Jains across India and Nepal. It is considered auspicious for any kind of new beginning. People usually start new ventures, organise weddings and buy gold, property and other expensive items. The price of 24 carat gold also declined on Tuesday.(Representative image/istcok)

Gold prices remained unchanged across the country on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The price of one gram of 22K gold stood at ₹5,605 on the festive occasion. On the other hand, the price of one gram of 24K gold was ₹6,115.



To measure the purity of gold, the term ‘K’ of karats is used. 24K is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. It does not contain traces of other metals. The 22K gold comprises 22 parts of other metal mixed with copper and zinc. It is suited for making jewellery.



Here are the gold prices for various Indian cities on Akshaya Tritiya 2023.

CITY 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM) 24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM) DELHI 56,200 61,300 MUMBAI, CHENNAI, KOLKATA 56,050 61,150 BENGALURU 56,100 61,200 HYDERABAD 56,050 61,150 AHMEDABAD 56,100 61,200

On Akshaya Tritiya, purchasing gold is considered a sign of good fortune and an invitation to prosperity into the household.



Silver prices

The price of silver remained almost unchanged on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2023. One of gram of silver cost ₹76.90 in several cities of India. The price of 10 gms of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata stood at ₹769. On the other hand, silver cost ₹804 in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

