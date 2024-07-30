Akums Drugs and Pharma IPO opens for subscription today: 10 points

The initial public offer (IPO) of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals opened for subscription today. The issue will close on August 1 and the company aims to raise around ₹1,857 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹680 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.73 crore shares with a face value of ₹2 per share. Akums Drugs and Pharma IPO: The price band of Akums Drugs and Pharma IPO is in the range of ₹ 646-679 per share.

Akums Drugs and Pharma IPO price band

The price band of Akums Drugs and Pharma IPO is in the range of ₹646-679 per share. Investors can bid for 22 shares in one lot and at the upper end, the company plans to raise ₹1857 crore through the issue.

Akums Drugs and Pharma IPO objectives

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for repaying debt, working capital requirements, inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Akums Drugs and Pharma IPO preview

Tarun Singh, MD, Highbrow Securities, said, “Despite its significant top-line growth, Akums has faced profitability issues influenced by non-operational factors such as fair value adjustments. These fluctuations indicate underlying operational challenges, making the company's financial health less predictable and posing risks to its long-term viability. While Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals shows promise with its strategic advantages and growth potential, investors must carefully consider the promoters' short-term focus, operational inconsistencies, and sector-specific risks before committing to the IPO.”

Akums Drugs and Pharma GMP

The current GMP of Akums Drugs and Pharma is ₹180 in the unlisted market which indicates a premium of 26% to the issue price.

Akums Drugs and Pharma company details

The company offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas. It carries out operations across the pharmaceutical value chain and in FY24 its revenue from operations grew 14% year-on-year to ₹4,178 crore from ₹3655 crore in the preceding financial year.

Other details on Akums Drugs and Pharma IPO

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India and Ambit are the book running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime India is the registrar to the IPO.