Will AI lead to job losses in India? What minister Mansukh Mandaviya said

Labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that artificial intelligence (AI) will not lead to loss of jobs in India. Responding to a question by Kalyan Banerjee (All India Trinamool Congress) in the Lok Sabha on AI leading to job losses, Mansukh Mandaviya said that AI will open up new job opportunities. Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(SansadTV)

He told Parliament, "When internet happened, there was similar speculation that it would lead to loss of jobs. Similar talk was also there when computers were introduced. But today we know that such technological advancement only resulted in more opportunities. So, AI applications will also provide new opportunities for jobs."

The minister also took a swipe on Kalyan Banerjee saying that there was a lack of adequate jobs in West Bengal. Those who keep running "andolan" (protest) in front of industries in the state should realise its consequences on the job front, he said. Considering the population of West Bengal, the state should have attracted more investment and industries, he said.

Steps taken by the Modi government have led to a significant reduction in the unemployment rate in the country, he said, adding that the labour force participation rate increased to 44% from 38% in 2017-18.