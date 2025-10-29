Amazon layoffs to impact 800-1,000 jobs in India as AI upends work model

The global Amazon layoffs can result in 800-1,000 job cuts in India, as the US-based e-commerce firm taps AI to reduce overheads. In all, Amazon is planning to replace and/or avoid 600,000 US jobs by 2027. (AFP)

The Amazon India layoffs would span functions—including finance, human resources and technology, ET reported citing sources. The job cuts will largely impact people reporting to Amazon's global teams. When asked about the layoffs, an Amazon India spokesperson referred to a note from Senior VP Beth Galetti that went out to all employees on Tuesday.

“The reductions we are sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets,” Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon, said in the blog post.

HT.com has not independently verified this information.

Amazon jobs impacted by layoffs Amazon.com Inc. has announced a second round of layoffs in as many years, after CEO Andy Jassy warned that AI will shrink the workforce of the second largest employer in the US. The number of affected is 14,000 versus 30,000 reported by Reuters earlier.

In June 2025, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that he expects the company’s workforce to decline in the next few years as the retail and cloud-computing giant uses AI to handle more tasks.

Agentic AI “should change the way our work is done”, Jassy had said in an email to employees then. “We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being today, and more people doing other types of jobs.”

“It's hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company.”

According to reports, Amazon is investing more than $100 billion in AI this year, up from $83 billion in 2024. The company will continue to hire in AI-related functions, while culling jobs in others.

As on 30 June, Amazon had about 1.55 million employees globally. It's corporate workforce includes roughly 350,000 employees.