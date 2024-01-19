close_game
News / Business / Amazon lays off 5% workforce at Buy with Prime unit

Amazon lays off 5% workforce at Buy with Prime unit

Reuters |
Jan 19, 2024 03:49 AM IST

The move has affected a little over 30 employees at the unit.

Amazon.com said on Thursday it is laying off fewer than 5% of employees at its Buy with Prime unit.

Launched in 2022, Buy with Prime gives retailers, who are not Amazon merchants, fulfillment and delivery services through its logistics network.

Amazon said that the unit remains a top priority and would "continue investing significant resources in Buy with Prime." It did not specify how many employees are part of this unit.

The cut has affected a little over 30 employees at the unit, a source inside Amazon told Reuters.

Amazon, however, said it is supporting the laid-off staff to find roles inside and outside the company.

The e-commerce giant laid off several hundred employees in its streaming and studio operations last week. Many jobs were also cut in its Twitch live-streaming platform and Audible audiobook unit, according to media reports.

Earlier this week, Alphabet-owned Google announced that it was laying off hundreds of employees in its advertising sales team.

