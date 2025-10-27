Amazon targets India e-commerce exports of $80 billion by 2030 despite US tariffs

Amazon.com Inc. says its e-commerce exports from India has surpassed $20 billion, including nearly $7 billion this year, despite the punitive US tariffs on the world's fourth largest economy. Amazon’s exporter base in India has grown by a third in year to about 2 lakh sellers, spanning 28 states and seven union territories. (AFP)

“We focus on controllable inputs, not short-term trade headwinds,” Srinidhi Kalvapudi, the head of Amazon Global Selling India, told Reuters. “Our long-term story is structural, not cyclical. For e-commerce exports, it’s still Day 1.”

The milestone of $20 billion in exports was achieved ahead of the end-2025 target, led by rising shipments from smaller cities like Panipat, Bhadohi, Karur and Erode. In 2024 alone, Panipat and Karur together shipped goods worth nearly $160 million, underscoring the rise of smaller manufacturing hubs.

"What’s most inspiring is that exports are no longer limited to metros—small towns are now major contributors,” Kalvapudi said. Categories like health, beauty, home, apparel and toys continued to grow by more than 35% a year.

The US imposed 50% tariff on India, with effect from 27 August 2025 as a reaction to New Delhi's Russian oil imports, which US President Donald Trump claimed was fuelling Moscow's war in Ukraine.

That immediately hit Indian exports to their biggest market. According to data from India's commerce ministry, India's exports to the US fell to $5.43 billion in September from $6.87 billion in August, as tariffs hit shipments of textiles, leather goods, shrimp, gems and jewellery.

Amazon executives said the broader export impact remained limited.

The company said it remained confident in its long-term growth and set a new target of reaching $80 billion in exports by 2030, driven by rising global demand for cosmetics, toys, furniture and apparel.

It's Global Selling programme—unveiled in 2015—enables Indian small and medium-sized enterprises to sell in 18 global markets, including the US , Britain, Germany, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.