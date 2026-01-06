Amit Jain takes charge as JSW Motors CCO, aiming for market entry by FY27

JSW Motors Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Amit Jain as its chief commercial officer, signaling a significant escalation in JSW Group's independent automotive ambitions. Amit Jain, chief commercial officer at JSW Motors. (Handout)

Jain, an automotive veteran with over two decades of experience, joins from Jubilant MotorWorks, where he served as Group CEO. His mandate at JSW Motors includes steering commercial strategy, sales, marketing, and product functions as it prepares to carve out a foothold in the world's third largest car market.

Jain’s appointment underscores a critical distinction in the billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led group’s automotive playbook. JSW Motors is a standalone entity within JSW Group, independent of JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd.—a joint venture formed in 2023 with China’s SAIC Motor.

While the JSW-MG joint venture focuses on scaling the British marque’s existing portfolio (such as the Hector and ZS EV), JSW Motors represents the group’s long-term bet on building an auto business from scratch. JSW Motors is reportedly targeting a market debut in FY27, with a focus on “clean fuel” vehicles—electric and hybrid—designed for Indian conditions.

Jain brings a resume heavy on operational turnaround and luxury retail. At Jubilant MotorWorks, he led the expansion of a portfolio that included Audi and MG Motor, driving profitability through digital transformation. His previous tenures include leadership roles at AMP Motors (Jaguar Land Rover, Ducati) and Shaman Mercedes, alongside stints at Ford India and Daimler Chrysler.

Jain holds a Gold Medal in Mechanical Engineering from North Gujarat University and a Master’s in Management Studies from K.J. Somaiya College. A former Under-16 cricketer for Baroda, Jain’s innings at JSW Motors will likely be defined by how effectively he can build a new retail and commercial ecosystem for a brand that does not yet have a car on the road.

His role will be pivotal in differentiating this new “homegrown” identity from the group’s parallel investment in MG Motor.