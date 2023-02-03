Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amul hikes milk prices by 3 per litre | Check details

Updated on Feb 03, 2023 09:42 AM IST

Amul Milk Price Hike: Amul Gold will be available at ₹66 per litre, Amul Taaza at ₹54 per litre and Amul cow milk at ₹56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk will cost ₹70 per litre.

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), famous for Amul brand, has hiked the prices of milk by 3 per litre across all variants. “We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning),” the GMCCF said in a statement.

After the revision, Amul Gold will be available at 66 per litre, Amul Taaza at 54 per litre and Amul cow milk at 56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk will cost 70 per litre.

Revised Amul milk prices.

In October, the GCMMF had last hiked the prices of Amul Gold (full cream) and buffalo milk by 2 per litre each across all markets except for Gujarat.

Amul Gold prices were increased from 61 per litre to 63 per litre while the 500 ml pack cost 32 against 31 earlier. Buffalo milk prices were increased from 63 per litre to 65 per litre.

Following Amul’s decision, Mother Dairy had also announced an increase in prices of full-cream milk and cow milk by 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR and some other markets in North India with effect from October 16.

