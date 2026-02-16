Anthropic embeds AI tool into Air India owned by TCS parent Tata Group

Anthropic PBC is embedding its Agentic AI tools into Air India Ltd. amid a bevy of other Indian companies, as part of its push to tap into the world's largest internet population. That's a fresh challenge for the likes of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. to Infosys Ltd. Anthropic has launched plug-ins for its Claude Cowork agent to automate tasks that IT firms do for their clients by deploying an army of software engineers. (Reuters)

The airline, controlled by TCS owner Tata Group, is using Claude Code to create custom software faster and cheaper, as part of a broader push to use Agentic AI across its operations.

“Our partnership with Anthropic PBC is pivotal in our quest to become a leading Agentic AI airline,” Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, chief digital and technology officer at Air India, said in a statement. “Claude Code…has become a revolutionary tool for our developers that empowers them to complete more software development tasks much faster.”

“India’s adoption is even more extreme compared with the rest of the world,” said co-founder Dario Amodei, a physicist-turned-startup founder who’s hosting his company’s Builder Summit in India this week. “We can do experiments with hundreds of millions of people.”

Amodei, who opened Anthropic’s office in Bangalore on Monday, will this week join Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc. and OpenAI’s Sam Altman at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi later this week.

Founded in 2021, Anthropic has positioned itself as being focused on safety and responsible tech development. It has centred its efforts on the lucrative category of enterprise sales in sectors like software engineering, finance and health care. In recent months, its revenue run rate has soared, crossing $9 billion last year. That run rate has increased to $14 billion, the company said last week.