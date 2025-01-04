Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Apple CEO Tim Cook to donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2025 10:49 AM IST

Tim Cook's decision follows several high-profile financial donations and other contributions to Donald Trump's inaugural committee ahead of his swearing-in.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will donate $1 million from his wealth to US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund ahead of his swearing-in on January 20, reported Axios.

Chief Executive of Apple, Tim Cook, during a visit to the firm's UK headquarters in London. (File image)(AFP)
Chief Executive of Apple, Tim Cook, during a visit to the firm's UK headquarters in London. (File image)(AFP)

Tim Cook's decision to donate follows several high-profile financial donations and other contributions to Donald Trump's inaugural committee. Among them are Amazon, Open AI, Toyota Motor of North America and crypto companies Kraken, Ripple, and Ondo.

The report notes that Cook believes the inauguration is a great American tradition and is donating to the “spirit of unity.” Apple, the biggest US taxpayer, is not expected to donate as a company.

Also read | Mark Zuckerberg's Meta donates $1 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural fund

Apple to settle lawsuit

Tim Cook's move to donate comes after Apple agreed to pay $95 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the company of using its virtual assistant Siri to eavesdrop on people using its iPhone and other devices.

The five-year-old lawsuit claimed that Apple secretively activated Siri to record conversations for over a decade. The company, whose CEO Tim Cook describes privacy as “a fundamental human right”, has not acknowledged any wrongdoing in its settlement.

If approved by a California federal court, the settlement could enable millions of Apple customers to file claims for up to $20 per device covered by the proposal. News agency AP reported, citing court documents, that only 3% to 5% of eligible consumers are expected to file claims.

Also read | US judge sets date for Donald Trump hush-money sentencing but rules out prison term

Other high-profile donations

Toyota Motor of North America is donating $1 million, following similar contributions from Ford Motor and General Motors. The American automakers are also contributing vehicles to the event.

Retail trading platform Robinhood Markets donated $2 million.

Uber Technologies and its CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, donated $1 million each.

Amazon will donate $1 million, and also live stream the event on its OTT platform Prime Video.

Ken Griffin, the founder of Citadel LLC hedge fund, also plans to donate $1 million. Griffin did not donate to Trump's presidential campaign ahead of the election.

(With inputs from agencies)

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On