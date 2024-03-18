 Apple could let Google's Gemini power iPhone AI features: Report - Hindustan Times
Apple could let Google's Gemini power iPhone AI features: Report

Reuters |
Mar 18, 2024 11:40 AM IST

Apple also recently held discussions with OpenAI and has considered using its model, the report added.

Apple is in talks to build Google's Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US. (Reuters)
The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US. (Reuters)

Apple and Google are in active negotiations to let the iPhone maker license Gemini, Google's set of generative AI models, to power some new features coming to the phone's software this year, Bloomberg said.

The two parties have not decided the terms or branding of an AI agreement or finalised how it would be implemented, the report added.

It is unlikely that any deal would be announced until June, when Apple plans to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, the report said.

Apple, Google and OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

