Apple may launch Vision Pro 2 in 2025, cheaper model plans shelved: Report

Apple is gearing up to launch the second version of the famed Vision Pro late 2025 or early 2026, according to a Bloomberg report. Apple Vision Pro: A set is displayed at the launch of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple The Grove in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to bring significant internal upgrades to boost performance when compared to the first version which was originally unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last year.

The newest version is expected to receive Apple's new M5 chip as compared to the M2 in the original Vision Pro. This will help with augmented reality (AR) features.

Also Read: Elon Musk's Starlink agrees to data security rules, satcom license application to move forward: Report

What happened to plans for an affordable Vision Pro?

However, plans for making a more affordable version with fewer features, retailing around $2,000 have been suspended.



The Bloomberg report cited concerns whether an affordable alternative would create enough demand.

Apple is instead focusing on giving more premium improvements to the Vision Pro 2.

It is expected to closely resemble the original model's sleek and high-end look, while also bringing a more powerful experience at the same time.

Also Read: Singapore Airlines to invest ₹3,194.5 crore more into Air India after Vistara merger for 25.1% stake

Apple is also likely to bring out updates such as the visionOS 2.2, which introduces new Mac display options in AR.

The company is not just working on the Vision Pro 2, with reports claiming that Apple was also working on Meta Ray Ban-like smart glasses.

The Tim Cook-led tech giant went about with the smart glasses development through internal research. It sought employee feedback to understand the potential for smart glasses as well as to know what features to include, according to another Bloomberg report.

Apple asked its participants to evaluate existing smart glasses already available in the market.

Also Read: Here's what happens to Club Vistara, co-branded credit cards, and CV Points after Air India-Vistara merger