Are banks open or closed today (December 24) on Christmas eve?

Christmas is a bank holiday in every state and union territory of the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India. But are the banks open or closed on December 24, on Christmas eve? Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo in Mumbai.(PTI)

The world is in a festive mood with Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, falling on Wednesday. Most of the establishments will remain closed on that day with people getting a midweek break. But that is not necessarily true for Christmas eve.

Are banks open or closed for Christmas eve?

Christmas eve or December 24 is not a holiday for banks in general. Most of the banks will remain open on Tuesday before closing in for Christmas day around the country.

There are a few exceptions, though. Three states, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, enjoy a bank holiday on Christmas Eve.

So, if you don't live in these three states, you can go to the bank and get that pending work done. Apart from Christmas eve and Christmas, there are a few more holidays in the last days of 2024.

Bank holidays in the last week of December

Banks in Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya will remain closed on December 26 as well. While all others will be open on December 27, Nagaland will take another day off to celebrate Christmas. So, the banks in the state will remain closed from December 24 to December 27.

December 28 is the fourth Saturday of the month so it's also an official bank holiday in the country.

In some states, bank employees are going to enjoy an extended period of leave while most of the country’s financial institutions will remain functional on all working days, apart from Wednesday. Whoever needs to go to a bank for any kind of work needs to plan it according to the state they live in.