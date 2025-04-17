Are stock market closed or open on April 18 for Good Friday? Check holiday list

The stock market will remain closed for the next three days since tomorrow (Friday, April 18) is Good Friday and markets are generally closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The Good Friday date is determined according to Easter Sunday which is the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.(PTI)

As a result, there will be no trading or settlements in equity, equity derivatives, SLB, currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri Party Repo, Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR), according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

Trading in all of these segments will resume on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Good Friday is for commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is observed on the Friday of Holy Week, and ends with Easter on Sunday.

The next market holiday after Good Friday will be on May 1, 2025, on the account of Maharashtra Day.

Even commodity trading will be closed for both the morning and evening sessions on Friday, according to the holiday list on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), India's largest commodity exchange.

List of stock market holidays in 2025

S.No Holidays Date Day 1 Mahashivratri February 26,2025 Wednesday 2 Holi March 14, 2025 Friday 3 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) March 31,2025 Monday 4 Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 10,2025 Thursday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2025 Monday 6 Good Friday April 18,2025 Friday 7 Maharashtra Day May 01,2025 Thursday 8 Independence Day August 15,2025 Friday 9 Ganesh Chaturthi August 27,2025 Wednesday 10 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 02,2025 Thursday 11 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 21,2025 Tuesday 12 Diwali Balipratipada October 22,2025 Wednesday 13 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05,2025 Wednesday 14 Christmas December 25,2025 Thursday View All Prev Next

Source: BSE website

Similar to that, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) which is the largest agri-commodity exchange in India will also remain fully closed.