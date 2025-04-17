Menu Explore
Are stock market closed or open on April 18 for Good Friday? Check holiday list

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2025 12:22 PM IST

Good Friday is for commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is observed on the Friday of Holy Week, and ends with Easter on Sunday.

The stock market will remain closed for the next three days since tomorrow (Friday, April 18) is Good Friday and markets are generally closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Good Friday date is determined according to Easter Sunday which is the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.(PTI)
The Good Friday date is determined according to Easter Sunday which is the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.(PTI)

As a result, there will be no trading or settlements in equity, equity derivatives, SLB, currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri Party Repo, Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR), according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

Trading in all of these segments will resume on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Good Friday is for commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is observed on the Friday of Holy Week, and ends with Easter on Sunday.

The Good Friday date is determined according to Easter Sunday which is the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

The next market holiday after Good Friday will be on May 1, 2025, on the account of Maharashtra Day.

Even commodity trading will be closed for both the morning and evening sessions on Friday, according to the holiday list on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), India's largest commodity exchange.

List of stock market holidays in 2025

S.NoHolidaysDateDay
1MahashivratriFebruary 26,2025Wednesday
2HoliMarch 14, 2025Friday
3Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)March 31,2025Monday
4Shri Mahavir JayantiApril 10,2025Thursday
5Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14,2025Monday
6Good FridayApril 18,2025Friday
7Maharashtra DayMay 01,2025Thursday
8Independence DayAugust 15,2025Friday
9Ganesh ChaturthiAugust 27,2025Wednesday
10Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/DussehraOctober 02,2025Thursday
11Diwali * Laxmi PujanOctober 21,2025Tuesday
12Diwali BalipratipadaOctober 22,2025Wednesday
13Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak DevNovember 05,2025Wednesday
14ChristmasDecember 25,2025Thursday

Source: BSE website

Similar to that, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) which is the largest agri-commodity exchange in India will also remain fully closed.

