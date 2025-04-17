Are stock market closed or open on April 18 for Good Friday? Check holiday list
Good Friday is for commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is observed on the Friday of Holy Week, and ends with Easter on Sunday.
The stock market will remain closed for the next three days since tomorrow (Friday, April 18) is Good Friday and markets are generally closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
As a result, there will be no trading or settlements in equity, equity derivatives, SLB, currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri Party Repo, Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR), according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.
Trading in all of these segments will resume on Monday, April 21, 2025.
The Good Friday date is determined according to Easter Sunday which is the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.
The next market holiday after Good Friday will be on May 1, 2025, on the account of Maharashtra Day.
Even commodity trading will be closed for both the morning and evening sessions on Friday, according to the holiday list on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), India's largest commodity exchange.
List of stock market holidays in 2025
|S.No
|Holidays
|Date
|Day
|1
|Mahashivratri
|February 26,2025
|Wednesday
|2
|Holi
|March 14, 2025
|Friday
|3
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
|March 31,2025
|Monday
|4
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|April 10,2025
|Thursday
|5
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14,2025
|Monday
|6
|Good Friday
|April 18,2025
|Friday
|7
|Maharashtra Day
|May 01,2025
|Thursday
|8
|Independence Day
|August 15,2025
|Friday
|9
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|August 27,2025
|Wednesday
|10
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
|October 02,2025
|Thursday
|11
|Diwali * Laxmi Pujan
|October 21,2025
|Tuesday
|12
|Diwali Balipratipada
|October 22,2025
|Wednesday
|13
|Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|November 05,2025
|Wednesday
|14
|Christmas
|December 25,2025
|Thursday
Source: BSE website
Similar to that, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) which is the largest agri-commodity exchange in India will also remain fully closed.