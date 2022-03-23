As India achieves target of $400 billion from exports, PM Modi congratulates farmers, MSMEs, weavers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated people, especially farmers, MSMEs and exporters, as India achieved its target of reaching $400 billion from exports in the current fiscal, a first. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister described the landmark as a ‘key milestone’ in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

“India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey,” PM Modi posted on Twitter.

In January, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that the country is ‘on track’ to achieve the said goal. “It is time for all Indians to feel proud that the clarion call given by PM Narendra Modi ji to make exports an engine of growth has been taken seriously by everyone. With $330 billion in the first nine months of the fiscal 2021-22, we are on track to reach our target,” said Goyal.

According to the commerce ministry, India, in December 2021, achieved exports of $37 billion, its highest ever in a month, and a jump of 37 per cent from December the previous year. Last December, India's merchandise exports stood at $37.29 billion, while the corresponding figures from 12 month prior were recorded at over $27.22 billion.

