As Nokia stock rallies, here's all you need to know about it
The shares of Nokia jumped on Monday as investors shifted their focus to other parts of the stock market. The company saw its shares rise by as much as 9.4 per cent.
Nokia has been the biggest gainer in Europe last week.
The volatility, triggered by the so-called "Reddit rally", saw gains made by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and other favourites evaporate. After gaining as much as 30 per cent earlier on Monday, AMC shares ended the session little changed and then tumbled as much as 17 per cent in extended trading.
GameStop Corp, the most high-profile target of the Reddit forums, fell 31 per cent on Monday. The video-game retailer had surged 1,625 per cent last month, propelled by day traders who inflicted multibillion-dollar losses on hedge funds with large short positions.
This happened after Robinhood, a free-trading app, further eased trading limits on some stocks.
In further good news for the company, Norway's largest investment bank DNB Markets upgraded Nokia to buy from sell. This happened after Swedish company Ericsson posted good earnings last week boosted by the rollout of 5G networks.
"The pandemic has fast forwarded the digitalization of societies, including remote working, by months if not years... We see more signs that countries and enterprises see 5G as a key access technology," Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm said in a comment to the annual results.
Ericsson, one of the leaders in 5G equipment, reported an annual net profit of 17.5 billion Swedish kronor ($2.1 billion
Together with China's Huawei and Finland's Nokia, they account for the majority of the world market for 5G network equipment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps 700 points at open, above 49,000; Nifty tests 14,500
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Nokia stock rallies, here's all you need to know about it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US manufacturing sector slows; prices paid by factories highest since 2011
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to prompt users about personalized ads ahead of Apple privacy changes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK had biggest G7 Covid-19 economic hit, even with data differences: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Silver hits eight-year high as GameStop buying frenzy moves on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC ask if Amazon, Future open to resolve issue relating to Reliance deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Repelling temptations: Finance management for early career professionals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: How will cess on petrol, diesel impact you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget effect: Sensex zooms 2,315 points closes at 48,601, Nifty above 14,250
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk says bitcoin 'on the verge' of being more widely accepted
- The comments come after the Tesla Inc CEO's use of a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter profile page led to a 14% jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday. "I am a supporter of bitcoin," Elon Musk said during his debut on the invitation-only social media app Clubhouse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil climbs with supply tightness offsetting resurgent virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes ₹1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox