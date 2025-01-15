ASICS Gel-Kayano 31 TMM 2025 Limited Edition melds cutting edge tech with legacy

Look closely, and you’ll see the Mumbai skyline depicted on the thick midsole that defines Tata Mumbai Marathon Gel-Kayano 31 Limited Edition shoe. This is yet another annual special edition from Asics for their flagship running shoe, to commemorate the Tata Mumbai marathon (that’s on January 19), with their flagship Gel-Kayano 31 as the baseline. It is less of a generational transition from the Gel-Kayano 30 to the Gel-Kayano 31, and while changes are being made where an update was really needed, an upgrade decision becomes complicated. ASICS Gel-Kayano 31 TMM 2025 Limited Edition shoe. (Official photo)

The legacy which Asics has built since the year 1993 with the Gel-Kayano running sneakers, doesn’t come easily. In this time, what these flagship running shoes have maintained is a decisively understated look, one that’s transitioned into unexpected restraint in recent times as flashy elements became the norm in the sneaker-sphere. Priced at ₹16,999 for now, you may likely also be looking at the Nike Pegasus Plus (around ₹16,995) and the Adidas Ultraboost range (that’s around ₹17,999 for the Ultraboost 5).

More to my earlier point, you may not immediately find too many design changes between the 30 and the 31, most only appreciable when you look closely. In case of the Gel-Kayano 31 and this Tata Mumbai Marathon Gel-Kayano 31 Limited Edition, the hardware so to say doesn’t change. Beyond the fresh coat of paint and a new personality.

Between the 2023 and the 2024 iterations, Asics has (and rightly so) decided to continue with the exceptionally well cushioned midsole composition of the FlyteFoam Blast+ and the EcoFoam. It is a thick stack (4 millimetres more than the generation of midsoles that preceded this). If you are looking for some numbers as a reference point, your foot will sit at a height of 40mm at the heel and 30mm at forefoot. That’s a 10mmm difference, which is par for course with running shoes that promise speed. Which, the Tata Mumbai Marathon Gel-Kayano 31 Limited Edition most certainly does in its versatile arsenal.

There is quite a bit of cushioning between your feet and the running surface, and the gel chamber beneath your heel is perhaps the highlight. It will absorb considerable portion of the impact from foot strikes during transitions, particularly on harder surfaces. That said, it doesn’t extend the length of the shoe, and I’m always reminded of the brilliant Asics Gel-Quantum Infinity from a few years ago.

Asics’ mid-sole and outsole composition shines through as you switch running surfaces, and it the shock absorption on harder surfaces is up there with the best. This is also where the propel, the forward push assist feels most prominent.

A new outsole makes its debut with the Gel-Kayano 31, but it is difficult to find anything largely different in terms of grip or traction compared with the previous generation outsole. One could argue for more in terms of the visual appeal, but beneath the understated personality, is a cutting-edge running shoe. More colours or tones would have helped this figure more prominently in buyer shortlists, something Nike and Adidas do well.

Generational changes are most apparent on the upper. The mesh is certainly more breathable now, which will make this a more comfortable fit for the summer months. On the inside too, there are comparatively plusher foam inserts, and yet, the foot lock in or heel slippage prevention doesn’t betray any compromise.

The legacy, now in its third decade, should continue down its strong path. At least that is what we can assess, based on how the Gel-Kayano 31 and indeed the Tata Mumbai Marathon Gel-Kayano 31 Limited Edition are in terms of real-world performance. There’s a lot of tech, including the 4D guidance system, the midsole material composition and architecture as well as changes to the upper without any differences in weight.