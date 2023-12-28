Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE updates: BSE listing at over 37% premium, crosses 700 mark

Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: The listing date of Azad Engineering initial public offering (IPO) is today, December 28, and subscribers are expecting strong returns from the Sachin Tendulkar-backed firm. Azad Engineering IPO listing date today, share price soon.

The allotment of shares for Azad Engineering was finalised yesterday, and the share price of the company will be listed on the Indian stock market today, on December 28. The GMP of the company is showing promising returns for the investors, according to early trends.

Once the stock market is open at 9:15 am today, the shares of Azad Engineering will be listed. It is expected that the share price will be 40 percent higher than the price band of the IPO, as predicted by the grey market premium of the firm.

As per the BSE notice regarding the same, the shares of Azad Engineering will be listed in special pre open session, expected to go live at around 10 am.

The BSE notice said, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, December 28, 2023, the equity shares of Azad Engineering Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities."