close_game
close_game
News / Business / Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE updates: BSE listing at over 37% premium, crosses 700 mark
Live

Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE updates: BSE listing at over 37% premium, crosses 700 mark

Dec 28, 2023 01:48 PM IST
OPEN APP

Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: The listing of the IPO is today, and the share price will be updated shortly.

Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: The listing date of Azad Engineering initial public offering (IPO) is today, December 28, and subscribers are expecting strong returns from the Sachin Tendulkar-backed firm.

Azad Engineering IPO listing date today, share price soon.
Azad Engineering IPO listing date today, share price soon.

The allotment of shares for Azad Engineering was finalised yesterday, and the share price of the company will be listed on the Indian stock market today, on December 28. The GMP of the company is showing promising returns for the investors, according to early trends.

Once the stock market is open at 9:15 am today, the shares of Azad Engineering will be listed. It is expected that the share price will be 40 percent higher than the price band of the IPO, as predicted by the grey market premium of the firm.

As per the BSE notice regarding the same, the shares of Azad Engineering will be listed in special pre open session, expected to go live at around 10 am.

The BSE notice said, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, December 28, 2023, the equity shares of Azad Engineering Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities."

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:48 PM IST

    Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: Shares remain stable at 720

    After reaching nearly 730 on NSE and BSE, the share prices have dropped down to 720 once again, remaining stable at the listing price of Azad Engineering.

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:03 PM IST

    Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: Share prices soar

    After the initial few hours of listing, Azad Engineering prices touched intraday high of 727 on NSE and 727.50 apiece on BSE.

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: Investment grows by 7x

    Multiple investors of Azad Engineering, including Sachin Tendulkar, saw their investment grow by 7x, as compared to the acquisition price.

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:10 PM IST

    Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: Sachin Tendulkar earns big

    Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is one of the primary investor of Azad Engineering, ended up earning big through the IPO after its bumper listing today.

  • Dec 28, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: Premium lower than GMP

    The GMP of Azad Engineering suggested that the share price of the company would go over 780, with the premium standing at 205.

  • Dec 28, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: Stock reaches 720

    Hours after listing, the Azad Engineering stock price has grown to 720, with a premium of over 37 percent.

  • Dec 28, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: 35 percent premium on listing day

    While the GMP had predicted a premium over 40 percent, Azad Engineering was listed on the BSE with a premium of 35 percent, at the share price 710.

  • Dec 28, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: Listing price released

    The Azad Engrineering stock has been listed on the BSE at 710, over 35 percent above the listing price of the IPO.

  • Dec 28, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: GMP ahead of listing

    The grey market premium of Azad Engineering IPO has been predicted at 205, with a listing price of 524.

  • Dec 28, 2023 09:38 AM IST

    Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: Listing likely over 800

    According to the GMP of Azad Engineering IPO, the share price of the company can range between 750 to 800.

  • Dec 28, 2023 09:06 AM IST

    Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: Strong GMP before listing

    The share price of Azad Engineering remains strong as the grey market premium indicates a nearly 50 percent hike from the issue price band.

  • Dec 28, 2023 09:02 AM IST

    Azad Engineering Share Price LIVE: IPO listing by 10 am

    The IPO listing of Azad Engineering is likely to be done by 10 am today, after which the listing price will be updated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
initial public offering ipo
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out