Bank holiday 2024: Are banks shut on April 13? Check list

If you are planning to visit the bank on Saturday, you need to postpone it as the banks will be closed today. Since April 13, 2024 happens to be a second Saturday of this month, the bank operations will be closed. If you want to carry out banking transactions online, it is possible. But any bank-related work requiring help from the employees will not be possible.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified bank holidays into three categories: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.



Bank holidays in April

In the outgoing week, the banks were closed on Gudi Padwa (April 9) and Eid-ul-Fitr (April 10). The upcoming bank holidays in this month include Bohag Bihu (April 15), Ram Navami (April 17), Lok Sabha elections (April 19) and Garia Puja (April 20).

Bank holidays in May

There will be six bank holidays in May, excluding the weekends. The banks will be closed on May Day (May 1), Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary (May 8), Akshaya Tritiya (May 10), Sikkim Day (May 16), Buddha Purnima (May 23) and Nazrul Jayanti (May 25).