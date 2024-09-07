Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on Saturday, September 7, 2024, for Ganesh Chaturthi?

Though September 7, 2024 is the first Saturday of the month, banks in several states will be closed on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi. All banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturday as well as during national and regional holidays (HT File)

All banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturday as well as during national and regional holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Banks are closed in which states on September 7, 2024?

Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa. Banks in other states will function as usual.

What are the other bank holidays in September 2024?

September 2024 will have 15 bank holidays in total, depending on the state you're in. They are listed as follows:

September 14 (Second Saturday): Karma Puja/First Onam. Banks are closed all over the country.

September 16 (Monday): Id-e Mila. Banks are closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Uttara Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand.

September 17 (Tuesday): Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi). Banks are closed in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.

September 18 (Wednesday): Pang-Lhabsol. Banks are closed in Sikkim.

September 20 (Friday): Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi. Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

September 21 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. Banks are closed in Kerala.

September 23 (Monday): Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji. Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

