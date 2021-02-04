IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Bank of England to focus on recovery hopes even as Covid lockdown drags on
The BoE is expected to cut its growth forecasts for early 2021 after the latest lockdown.(Reuters file photo)
The BoE is expected to cut its growth forecasts for early 2021 after the latest lockdown.(Reuters file photo)
business

Bank of England to focus on recovery hopes even as Covid lockdown drags on

The bulk of Britain's businesses are once again hobbled by a third national coronavirus lockdown since the pandemic struck last year, hitting the economy harder than any of the other Group of Seven rich nations, according to official data.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:58 AM IST

The Bank of England on Thursday is likely to set its sights on the prospects of economic recovery later this year, and any backing it gives to the idea of negative interest rates as a new stimulus weapon will probably be cautious.

The bulk of Britain's businesses are once again hobbled by a third national coronavirus lockdown since the pandemic struck last year, hitting the economy harder than any of the other Group of Seven rich nations, according to official data.

Many firms are also grappling with post-Brexit barriers to trade with the European Union after Britain left the bloc's single market on Dec. 31.

But the BoE is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 0.1% at 1200 GMT and refrain from a further increase in its bond-buying programme, which has doubled over the past year to nearly 900 billion pounds ($1.23 trillion).

Governor Andrew Bailey has said progress on COVID-19 vaccines - which have been rolled out in Britain far faster than in the rest of Europe - was "outstandingly good news" and he predicted a pronounced economic recovery.

He has sounded less enthusiastic about the possibility of taking the Bank Rate below zero for the first time, something already done in the euro zone, Japan and elsewhere.

The BoE is due to publish on Thursday feedback from commercial banks about the operational feasibility of negative rates, which Bailey said would change the "whole calculus of how the banking system works" if implemented.

Officials with big British banks have said they would need a year to get ready for such a change.

Consultancy firm Evercore said the BoE might signal that negative rates are feasible from late 2021 but by then they might not be needed as the economy rebounds.

As well as progress on vaccines, the BoE is waiting to see how much more cash finance minister Rishi Sunak will spend on steering Britain's economy towards recovery, having already put the country on course for its biggest ever peacetime borrowing.

Sunak is due to announce his latest plans in a budget statement on March 3.

The BoE is expected to cut its growth forecasts for early 2021 after the latest lockdown. Economists will be watching for any downgrade to its forecast of a bounce-back later in 2021.

In November, the BoE said it expected gross domestic product would grow by 7.25% this year after an 11% slump in 2020.

The BoE also said then it expected inflation to be at its 2% target in each of the next three years.

A Reuters poll of analysts last month showed Britain's economy was expected to take more than two years to recover to its pre-COVID-19 level - longer than the BoE's latest forecast of early 2022 - but rates would be steady until at least 2024.

Investors are waiting to hear if the BoE speeds up the pace of its bond-buying in early 2021, without changing its overall size, to offset the impact of the latest lockdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom coronavirus
app
Close
Amazon has recently come under scrutiny for accidents involving delivery drivers.(Reuters file photo)
Amazon has recently come under scrutiny for accidents involving delivery drivers.(Reuters file photo)
business

Amazon plans AI-powered cameras in delivery vans to improve safety

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Amazon said the cameras, developed by transportation technology company Netradyne, use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide warnings about speeding and distracted driving among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BoE is expected to cut its growth forecasts for early 2021 after the latest lockdown.(Reuters file photo)
The BoE is expected to cut its growth forecasts for early 2021 after the latest lockdown.(Reuters file photo)
business

Bank of England to focus on recovery hopes even as Covid lockdown drags on

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:58 AM IST
The bulk of Britain's businesses are once again hobbled by a third national coronavirus lockdown since the pandemic struck last year, hitting the economy harder than any of the other Group of Seven rich nations, according to official data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite high stock valuations, investors expect the Union budget proposals to kick-start investments critical to reviving growth.(PTI)
Despite high stock valuations, investors expect the Union budget proposals to kick-start investments critical to reviving growth.(PTI)
business

Sensex ends above 50,000 for first time

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:41 AM IST
The 30-share index jumped 458.03 points, or 0.92%, to close at 50,255.75, while the broader Nifty index gained 0.97% to 14,789.95.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Judge A A Nandgoankar said, "It appears that Chanda Kochhar had misused her official position in granting loan to accused Dhoot and/or Videocon group companies."(HT File Photo)
Judge A A Nandgoankar said, "It appears that Chanda Kochhar had misused her official position in granting loan to accused Dhoot and/or Videocon group companies."(HT File Photo)
business

Enough material to proceed against Kochhars: PMLA court

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:24 AM IST
On January 30, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act had summoned Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar after taking cognizance of the ED's charge sheet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ministry plans to introduce certain new concepts in the LLP Act for greater ease of doing business.(ANI)
The ministry plans to introduce certain new concepts in the LLP Act for greater ease of doing business.(ANI)
business

Govt to decriminalise 12 offences under LLP Act

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Offences that are more appropriate to be dealt with under other laws are proposed to be omitted from the LLP Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance minister said the Central government will hold an at least 75% in LIC for the first five years after the IPO, and subsequently retain at least a 51% stake in the insurer.(Reuters)
The finance minister said the Central government will hold an at least 75% in LIC for the first five years after the IPO, and subsequently retain at least a 51% stake in the insurer.(Reuters)
business

LIC IPO may hit market in Q4 of next fiscal: Economic Affairs Secretary Bajaj

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Currently, the government owns a 100 per cent stake in LIC. Once listed, LIC is likely to become the country's biggest company by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of 8-10 lakh crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The economy may also get a boost from the vaccine roll out while lawmakers in Washington debate another round of stimulus.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
The economy may also get a boost from the vaccine roll out while lawmakers in Washington debate another round of stimulus.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
business

Service industries in United States expand by most in nearly two years

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Service-industry employment, which includes leisure and hospitality jobs, expanded by the most in 11 months. Some cities, including New York, are easing restrictions on dining and other activities, which may help fuel more consumer spending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Exxon reported a net annual loss of $22.4 billion for 2020 and named Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, the former head of Malaysia's state oil company, as an independent director.(AP file photo)
Exxon reported a net annual loss of $22.4 billion for 2020 and named Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, the former head of Malaysia's state oil company, as an independent director.(AP file photo)
business

Exxon investors, unhappy after results, push clean energy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:53 PM IST
"Today's patchwork of announcements do not materially alter ExxonMobil's long-term trajectory nor do they position it to succeed in a changing world," said Engine No. 1, an activist investment firm that joined forces with the California State Teachers Retirement System.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasdaq Chief Executive Adena Friedman said she wanted to accelerate efforts on diversity in the United States, saying other countries have progressed further.(AP file photo)
Nasdaq Chief Executive Adena Friedman said she wanted to accelerate efforts on diversity in the United States, saying other countries have progressed further.(AP file photo)
business

S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Alphabet boost

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:45 PM IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 30689.65.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lenovo strengthened its lead in PCs with 27.1% of the market, ahead of HP Inc with 19.8% and Dell Technologies with 16.6%, the research showed.(Reuters file photo)
Lenovo strengthened its lead in PCs with 27.1% of the market, ahead of HP Inc with 19.8% and Dell Technologies with 16.6%, the research showed.(Reuters file photo)
business

Lenovo posts record profit in third quarter, beating expectations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Net profit jumped by 53% to a record $395 million in the October-December quarter. That beat an average estimate of $293.7 million from eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andy Jassy joined Amazon in 1997, after attending Harvard Business School REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
Andy Jassy joined Amazon in 1997, after attending Harvard Business School REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Amazon’s incoming CEO Andy Jassy ushered in cloud computing boom

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Andy Jassy has led AWS since before the launch of its first major services in 2006. Cloud computing was not a natural area for Amazon, then almost exclusively an online retail company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I believe the law should not be used in a way that violates international law,” Motegi said. (via AP)
"I believe the law should not be used in a way that violates international law,” Motegi said. (via AP)
business

Japan expresses concern to UK over new Chinese maritime law

PTI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:26 PM IST
“Japan is staying alert and paying close attention to its effect on us,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in online talks between the two sides.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIle photo for representation. (AFP)
FIle photo for representation. (AFP)
business

UK wants Northern Ireland border problems resolved by end March: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:18 PM IST
"The Prime Minister has said that his timetable for getting all these matters sorted is the end of March," said the statement from the Democratic Unionist Party on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Future Group Founder and CEO Kishore Biyani does not expect any hurdle after the order of the Delhi High Court which has directed the regulators to take an independent call on the issue.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
Future Group Founder and CEO Kishore Biyani does not expect any hurdle after the order of the Delhi High Court which has directed the regulators to take an independent call on the issue.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
business

Amazon-Future tussle: Here's all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Future Group approached the Delhi high court to pass an injunction order against Amazon that been trying hard to block the deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulter may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts and securities in the demat accounts and "realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed."(PTI File Photo)
The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulter may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts and securities in the demat accounts and "realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed."(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts to recover penalty amount

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:18 PM IST
The recovery proceedings have been initiated against Arun Panchariya after he failed to pay 50 crore fine imposed on him by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in June 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP