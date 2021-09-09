Banks to remain closed for 4 days in these cities. Check details

Banks will be closed in various cities across the countries for four days starting today due to holidays. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi and other holidays will be observed in different cities, leading to closure of bank branches.

So, people who live in these cities will have to plan or postpone their bank work for next week in the wake of four-day long holidays.

On September 9, banks will observe holiday on account of Haritalika Teej. The branches will be closed in Gangtok.

The major holiday of the month is Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be observed on two consecutive days. On September 10, the bank branches in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji, according to RBI calendar.

On September 11, the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the RBI has declared a holiday in Panaji. However, the operations in all the cities will be impacted since it's second Saturday of the month.

The banks will also be closed on September 12, since it's a Sunday.

Out of total 12 holidays in September, this is the longest stretch when banks will be closed for four days.

Apart from these holidays, September 25 will be the fourth Saturday and 19 and 26 will fall on Sunday.