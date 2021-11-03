Home / Business / Banks to remain closed for 5 days starting today in these cities: Holiday list
The bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which releases a detailed calendar listing all the occasions on which the branches will remain closed.
During these bank holidays, ATMs too may not always disburse cash.(Representative Photo/Mint)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 07:21 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The festival season is at its peak and people across the country are busy celebrating the occasions with their loved ones. This week not only has Diwali, but other festivals too which are celebrated in different parts of India.

Accordingly, banks in various cities will be closed. In fact, starting Wednesday, the banks will remain closed for five consecutive days.

These holidays are expected to affect those who are planning to visit bank branches for various works. Next week too is packed with holidays. Banks will remain closed for a total of 17 days in the month of November.

Here is the list of holidays this week:

November 3: Due to Narak Chaturdashi, banks in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru will remain closed.

November 4: Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur and Lucknow will remain closed due to Diwali/Kali Puja.

November 5: The people of Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok and Dehradun will see closed bank branches due to Govardhan Puja.

November 6: The banks in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow will remain shut due to Bhai Dooj.

November 7: Sunday.

The bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which releases a detailed calendar listing all the occasions on which the branches will remain closed.

So, those who have some bank work, will have to postpone it.

