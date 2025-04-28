Banks to remain closed for three days from April 29 to May 1: Here's a list of holidays

Banks in India will remain closed for three consecutive days from April 29 to May 1. This will be on the occasion of Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritya, Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. These holidays differ from state to state. Customers can look for the bank holidays in their states on the official website. Banks will remain closed for three consecutive days, from April 29 to May 1.(Bloomberg)

Holiday for April 29

According to the RBI website, banks in Shimla will remain closed on April 29 on the account of Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti. Marking the birth of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, people observe a fast and offer prayers to lord Vishnu.

Holiday for April 30

April 30 will be celebrated as Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritya, due to which banks will remain closed. Banks specifically in Bengaluru are to remain closed. Basava Jayanti commemorates the birth of the renowned 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basavanna. Basava Jayanti is primarily celebrated in Karnataka, where he had the most significant influence. On this occasion people embrace Basavanna's teachings including gender equality, social reforms and eradication of social discrimination. Meanwhile, Akshay Tritya is associated with prosperity and good fortune. It is associated with the belief that investments made on this day will lead to success and financial stability.

Holiday for May 1

Banks in most states, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Patna, will remain closed on the account of Maharashtra Day. This day is also marked as May Day or Labour Day. Maharashtra Day marks the day when Gujarat and Maharashtra were carved out of the Bombay state after protests by Marathi-speaking people. International Labour Day is celebrated across the world to ensure worker rights and protect them from exploitation.

Besides the bank holidays listed across India, banks also also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Customers can still access their accounts via net banking and mobile banking, and ATMs will remain open.