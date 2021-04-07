IND USA
BNHL owns and operates 138 Barbeque Nation brand of casual dining restaurants that offer over-the-table barbeque live grills for diners in 73 cities across India, besides seven restaurants overseas.(Photo via Twitter)
Barbeque Nation Hospitality IPO to be listed today. Details here

  • The IPO is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s firm Alchemy Capital. Here's how you can check allotment status of the IPO
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:51 AM IST

Barbeque Nation Hospitality, which opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription during March 24-26, will finalise the share allotment status on Wednesday. The 453- crore IPO was subscribed 5.98 times and received bids for 29,901,510 shares against 4,999,609 shares on offer. The IPO was subscribed 5.11 times by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category, 3.10 times by non-institutional investors and 13.13 times by retail individual investors. The IPO is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s firm Alchemy Capital.

How to check allotment status

The allotment status of the IPO can be checked on the website of Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, which is the registrar of the IPO. On the site, investors should select 'Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited - IPO' in the dropdown menu from the ‘issue’ section. After this, investors should enter the PAN, application number or DP Client ID and click on the ‘search’ button to see the allotment status.

The share allotment can also be checked on BSE’s website. On the site, check box the 'equity' option under issue type and select 'Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited' from the dropdown list. After this, investors should enter the PAN or application number. Click on the ‘search’ button to see the allotment status.

Details of the IPO

The price band of the shares in the IPO was fixed at 498-500 per share. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth 180 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 5,457,470 equity shares. The company reserved equity shares aggregating up to 2 crore for eligible employees. The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure with respect to expansion and opening of new restaurants. The company also said that it plans to repay borrowings and expenses related to general corporate purposes through the proceeds. The IPO is being managed by IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Ambit Capital and SBI Capital Markets.

