Bengaluru entrepreneurs ‘too decent’ and ‘quiet’ unlike Delhi, Mumbai counterparts: Nirmala Sitharaman

Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs are usually 'too decent' and 'quiet' unlike their counterparts in Delhi and Mumbai, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adding that the business community in the country's IT capital uses 'harsh words' for the central government 'only on social media.'

“The city's entrepreneurs barely listen to us (government), it's fine. But because they are very tech-savvy, they will go about tweeting: ‘Hey central government, you are not doing this…you don’t take care of Bengaluru. We are the next California,” Sitharaman said at an event.

However, the minister, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, of which Bengaluru is the Capital, also stated that issues faced by ‘one or two startups’ cannot be seen as the ‘entire startup world’s problems.'

“Many of them (startups) are doing alright. I do not want the sector to have any apprehension. The government is very much with the startups. We want you to be sure that the you will get all the assistance,” she added.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also hailed Bengaluru's taxpayers for what she said were their contributions in building a strong and ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India). The taxpayers here are ’absolutely giving us 'buoyancy,' Sitharaman noted, and thanked the region's individual and corporate taxpayers for ensuring the foundation of a ‘strong and Viksit Bharat.’

“The contribution is relentless. There has never been a dip. So thank you very much Bengaluru for keeping that momentum up,” the minister remarked.